Putin marks Russia’s Victory Day parade with single tank for second year running

Vladimir Putin has marked Russia’s annual Victory Day celebrations with a single tankfor the second year in a row as the war in Ukraine rages on.

The lone tank was accompanied by armored vehicles and saluting soldiers as it was met with cheers from crowds in Moscow’s Red Square on Thursday morning.

As Mr Putin addressed both the public and Russian soldiers alike, the minimal display of military hardware served as a stark reminder of the toll the conflict in Ukraine is taking on the country.

Only one tank was seen parading in Russia’s annual Victory Day celebrations ( TASS )

The tank was also the sole display in last year’s parade ( AP )

Before Russia’s 2022 invasion the parade would put more than 20 tanks on display, as a celebration of the country’s military might. The T-34, an 83-year-old relic, has traditionally opened the annual display of military might because of its symbolic role in helping Russia overcome Nazi Germany.

However, the Soviet-era tank is normally accompanied by more modern fighting machines in a full display of Moscow’s power.

The festivities on 9 May every year pay homage to the country’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945 and is considered the largest secular event in the Russian calendar.

Other armoured vehicles did join the parade ( REUTERS )

The event marks the 79th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany ( REUTERS )

The Soviet Union lost 27 million people in World War Two, including many millions in Ukraine, but eventually pushed Nazi forces back to Berlin, where Hitler committed suicide and the red Soviet Victory Banner was raised over the Reichstag in 1945.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, the parade is thought to be a key tactic to bolster war morale and send a message to both domestic and foreign audiences - though no western leader attended.

“The Victory Day unites all generations,” Mr Putin said in his speech on Thursdau. “We are going forward relying on our centuries-old traditions and feel confident that together we will ensure a free and secure future of Russia.”

He admitted that this was a “difficult period” for the country as the “future of the motherland depends on us”.

Vladimir Putin conceded it was a “difficult period” for his country ( via REUTERS )

He accused the “arrogant” west of forgetting the decisive role played by the Soviet Union in defeating Nazi Germany, and of stoking conflicts across the world.

“Today on Victory Day we are conscious of that even more acutely,” he said before warning: “Our strategic forces are always combat ready. We know what the exorbitance of such ambitions leads to. Russia will do everything to prevent a global clash.

“But at the same time, we will not allow anyone to threaten us. Our strategic forces are always in a state of combat readiness.”