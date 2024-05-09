Watch live: Putin’s Victory Day concludes with fireworks in Moscow amid Ukraine war

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Russia’s annual Victory Day concludes with fireworks in Moscow on Thursday, 9 May.

Vladimir Putin marked the celebrations with a lone tank for the second year in a row as the war in Ukraine continues.

The Russian leader has turned the day which was a celebration of Russia’s defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War into a pillar of his nearly quarter-century in power and a justification of his move into Ukraine.

The single tank on display on Thursday was quite different from the celebrations that took place before Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine; before the war began, the parade would involve more than 20 tanks on display as a celebration of the country’s military might.

After Russia’s invasion, the parade has been thought to be a tactic designed to boost war morale and send a message to both domestic and foreign audiences despite no Western leaders attending the celebrations.

In his speech on Thursday, Putin admitted that it was a “difficult period” for the country as the “future of the motherland depends on us”.