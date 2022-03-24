Oksana Baulina: Russia journalist killed in shelling in Ukraine as her boss condemns ‘war crime’
Reporter was killed alongside another civilian while filming in Kyiv for independent Russian news website The Insider
A Russian journalist has been killed in Russian shelling while filming damage to a shopping centre in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.
Oksana Baulina died alongside another civilian on Wednesday while reporting on the destruction caused by an earlier shelling in the city’s Podil district for independent Russian news website The Insider.
Two other people accompanying the reporter were also injured and hospitalised during the attack.
Ms Baulina’s bosses at The Insider condemned her death as a “war crime”.
They said in a statement: “The Insider expresses its deepest condolences to Oksana’s family and friends.
“We will continue to cover the war in Ukraine, including such Russian war crimes as indiscriminate shelling of residential areas which result in the deaths of civilians and journalists.”
Ms Baulina previously worked for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation but had left Russia.
Last year the foundation was made illegal and branded extremist by the authorities, forcing many of its staff to flee abroad.
The journalist had managed to send several reports from the Ukrainian cities of Lviv and Kyiv before her death.
She is believed to be at least the fifth journalist to have died since Russia invaded Ukraine a month ago.
More follows
