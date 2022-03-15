Ukrainian journalist killed with Fox cameraman in attack that injured Benjamin Hall was freelancer for network
Oleksandra Kuvshynova died on Monday in the same attack that killed cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and injured correspondent Benjamin Hall
Fox News has announced that Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova was working as a freelancer for the network when she died in Monday’s attack that also killed its cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and injured correspondent Benjamin Hall.
CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon that Ms Kuvshynova, 24, was killed when the vehicle the three were traveling in was struck by incoming fire in the field.
The attack also claimed the life of Fox News cameraman Mr Zakrzewski and hospitalised State Department correspondent Mr Hall, the network confirmed earlier.
Ms Scott said they held off on reporting the death of Ms Kuvshynova earlier “out of respect for her family whom we have been in touch with throughout and we extend our deepest condolences to them”.
