A spokesman for the US State Department vowed that the Biden administration would do “everything possible” to help Benjamin Hall, a Fox News reporter wounded in an attack that killed two other journalists in Ukraine on Monday.

Ned Price told reporters during his daily press briefing that the State Department was in contact with Fox News at “multiple levels” working to ensure Mr Hall’s safety.

“All of us know Ben, we've travelled the world with him. many of you knew [cameraman] Pierre [Zakrzewski]..our thoughts are with Pierre's loved ones and his family...all of us here at the department are rooting for Ben,” said Mr Price, referring to Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrezewski who the network announced on Tuesday had been killed in the attack.

Ukraine’s government has stated that the vehicle in which the two men and a Ukrainian journalist were traveling were struck by incoming fire near the city of Kyiv, which the Ukrainians have blamed on Russian forces.

“We will do everything possible to help Ben,” Mr Price added on Tuesday, wishing the reporter a speedy recovery.

Few details have been released by Fox News or the US government regarding their understandings of what occurred in the attack that led to Mr Hall’s hospitalisation as well as the deaths of Mr Zakrezewski and Ukrainian reporter Oleksandra Kuvshynova. Mr Hall remains hospitalised in Ukraine, and the extent of his injuries remains unclear.

“Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while news gathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said on Monday.

“We have a minimal level of details right now. Ben is hospitalised and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds. The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance,” she continued.

More follows...