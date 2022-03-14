Psaki reacts to news of Fox reporter Benjamin Hall injured in Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday expressed condolences to a Fox News correspondent whose colleague, British-American journalist Benjamin Hall, was recently injured while reporting in Ukraine.

According to a statement from Fox CEO Suzanne Scott, Mr Hall — a veteran foreign correspondent who has previously written for The Independent — was injured “while news gathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine”.

Ms Scott said Mr Hall had been hospitalised, adding that more information on his condition was being sought by Fox’s “teams on the ground”.

Speaking at the daily White House press briefing, Ms Psaki was asked about President Biden’s pledge to “respond forcefully” if any Americans were harmed in Ukraine, in light of Mr Hall’s injuries and the death of another American journalist, Brent Renaud.

In response, Ms Psaki told Fox correspondent Jacqui Heinrich that Mr Biden’s “thoughts,” as well as those of the entire Biden administration, were with Mr Hall, his family, and his colleagues.

She added that Mr Biden has been “leading the world” in putting “consequences” and “repercussions” in place in the form of crippling economic sanctions.