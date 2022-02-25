Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kiev in captured army vehicles, Kiev’s deputy defence minister said.

Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kiev from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”.

“They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

Ukraine’s capital, Kiev, where a curfew has been imposed since the Russian attacks began on Thursday (Getty Images)

Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped.

Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said the group of disguised Russian soldiers had been “neutralised”.

The reports came as Russia’s invasion on Ukraine entered its second day, with attacks on the country resuming at 4am local time.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said his country has been “left alone” to defend itself, as Moscow launched a full-scale military offensive that left over 137 Ukrainians, including civilians, dead.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his country has been “left alone”. (PA )

“They are killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets,” said the president. “It’s foul and will never be forgiven.”