Satellite images show damage to Ukraine nuclear plant buildings right next to reactor

Fresh satellite images from Ukraine’s Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant show damage caused to the buildings next to several reactors at the site.

High-resolution images taken by geospatial intelligence company Maxar Technologies on Monday confirmed damage to the roof of the building adjacent to several nuclear reactors at the largest power plant in Europe.

The photos also showed a group of armoured personnel carriers stationed along a road near the reactors, located in the city of Enerhodar.

A couple of brush fires seen outside the main power plant facilities also reflected damage to the surrounding environment.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is set to visit the facility later this week to inspect and assess any damage caused in the course of the Russian invasion.

The global nuclear energy body’s chief Rafael Mariano Grossi announced on Monday that the IAEA’s support and assistance mission to Zaporizhzhya is on its way to Ukraine, almost six months after the plant was captured by Russian troops in March.

Satellite images show holes in the roof of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

An overview image of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant complex shows clouds of smoke hovering over the area (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

Armoured personnel carriers seen near reactors at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, satellite images by Maxar Technologies show (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

Stating that “the day has come”, Mr Grossi said: “We must protect the safety and security of #Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility.”

The team is set to evaluate working conditions and check safety and security systems.

Pointing out that the plant has been controlled by Russian forces since March but operated by Ukrainian staff, the Vienna-based organisation said the site had temporarily lost connection to its last remaining operational 750 kilovolt (kV) external power line last week.

IAEA will “perform urgent safeguard activities” in what likely means it could take stock of the nuclear material in the plant.

Russia is hoping that the IAEA mission will dispel misconceptions about the plant’s condition, believed to be in poor state, said a top Russian diplomat.

International bodies and Ukraine’s allies in the invasion have asked for the withdrawal of military equipment and personnel from the complex to ensure it does not come under fire.

The Kremlin has ruled out abandoning the site.