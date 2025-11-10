Court to decide today whether President Sarkozy should be released from Paris prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Paris appeal court on Monday considered a request for the release of Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, less than three weeks after he began serving a five-year sentence for criminal conspiracy.

His jailing, a first for a modern French head of state, relates to a scheme to finance his 2007 election campaign with Libyan funds.

A decision on his application is anticipated on Monday afternoon.

Mr Sarkozy, 70, who denies any wrongdoing, was convicted on 25 September and incarcerated on 21 October pending appeal, immediately filing for early release.

During Monday's hearing, Sarkozy, speaking from Paris' La Santé prison via video conference, argued he has always met all justice requirements.

open image in gallery The former French president kisses his wife before reporting to prison to serve his sentence ( REUTERS )

"I had never imagined I would experience prison at 70. This ordeal was imposed on me, and I lived through it. It’s hard, very hard,” he said.

Sarkozy also paid tribute to prison staff who he said helped him through “this nightmare."

Sarkozy’s wife, supermodel-turned-singer Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, and two of his sons, attended the hearing at the Paris courthouse.

Monday’s proceedings didn’t involve the motives for the sentencing.

Still, Sarkozy told the court he never asked Libya’s longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi for any financing. “I will never admit something I didn’t do,” he said.

Under French law, release is set to be the general rule pending appeal, while detention remains the exception. Judges will weigh whether Sarkozy presents a flight risk, might pressure witnesses, or could obstruct justice.

Advocate General Damien Brunet, who represents the public interest, asked for Sarkozy to be released and placed under judicial supervision.

If the request is granted, Sarkozy could leave Paris’ La Santé prison within hours.

open image in gallery French police secure the area near the Prison de la Sante (Centre penitentiaire de Paris La Sante) where Mr Sarkozy is being held ( REUTERS )

An appeal trial is expected to take place later, possibly in the spring.

The former president, who governed from 2007 to 2012, faces separate proceedings, including a Nov. 26 ruling by France’s highest court over illegal financing of his failed 2012 reelection bid, and an ongoing investigation into alleged witness tampering in the Libya case.

In 2023, he was found guilty of corruption and influence peddling for trying to bribe a magistrate in exchange for information about a legal case in which he was implicated.

France's highest court, the Court of Cassation, later upheld the verdict.