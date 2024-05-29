Person dies at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam after falling into KLM aircraft engine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A person has been killed after falling into the engine of a KLM aircraft at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.

A major investigation has been launched into how the tragedy happened.

A statement by the airport in Amsterdam read: “Today there was a horrible incident where a person ended up in an airplane engine.

“Our thoughts go out to the relatives and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this.

“The Royal Military Police is currently conducting an investigation.”

Emergency services rushed to the airport at around 3pm when the alarm was raised.

The Royal Military Constabulary said: “An incident occurred this afternoon on the Schiphol platform where a person fell into a running aircraft engine and died. The Marechaussee starts an investigation.”

It added that all passengers and employees of the flight in question had disembarked and were being taken care of.

The Dutch Safety Board said it was sending three investigators to the airport.

The flight, KL1341, was bound for Billund in Denmark, the airline said.

