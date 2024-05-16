Watch live outside Slovakian hospital as Robert Fico treated after shooting
Watch live outside a hospital where Slovakian prime minister Robert Fico is being treated on Thursday, 16 May, after he was shot in the stomach in an assassination attempt yesterday.
The 59-year-old populist was injured after five shots were fired outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova.
Fico was meeting with supporters when the incident unfolded.
His condition has been described as stable but serious.
Mr Fico was treated briefly at a local medical facility before being airlifted to Banska Bystrica Hospital where he was seen being carried on a gurney.
The shooting suspect is understood to be a 71-year-old former security guard.
He was detained at the scene.
The attack is believed to be politically motivated.
As a well-known ally of Vladimir Putin, the Slovakian prime minister is a divisive figure in his country.
Mr Fico has previously said that he would not enforce an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against the Russian leader, which came after Ukraine was invaded, if he visited Slovakia.
