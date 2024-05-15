Slovakia’s PM Robert Fico rushed inside hospital after attempted assassination

Footage shows Slovakia’s prime minister Robert Fico being taken into hospital after he was shot and injured on Wednesday 15 May.

Mr Fico, 59, suffered life-threatening injuries when he was wounded in the attempted assassination, his government office said.

He was rushed to hospital in the central city of Handlova after holding a meeting there and was then transported by helicopter to the city of Banska Bystrica for urgent treatment.

Broadcaster TA3 reported four shots were fired, and that the leftist prime minister had been hit in the abdomen during the daylight attack.