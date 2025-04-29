Inside 12 hours of chaos in Spain during an unprecedented power blackout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alex Lopez was one of dozens of people waiting in a long line at the ATM inside Hospital Clínic, a medical centres in Barcelona.

“Hospitals are one of the few places where the power grid is still working, and we want to get cash just in case,” Mr Lopez said. “I had a doctor's appointment, so we took advantage of it.”

The lights were still working in the building, with generators keeping the power flowing. People gathered at the doors to use the hospital's open Wi-Fi network, with chaos unfolding outside after the power went out around midday. The metro stopped running, 600 people had to be rescued from lifts across the region of Catalonia and traffic lights stopped working. Cars were also unable to fill up with petrol, with pumps down or payments not being able to go through

“I'm stuck because I can't refuel… total chaos,” said a taxi driver who preferred to remain anonymous. Others asked where they could refuel, desperate after having driven around several stations without luck, but no one had any answers.

People wait for the bus to the airport in Barcelona ( Alicia Fàbregas )

Supermarkets were also hit hard. “We have been trying to sell what we can at a fixed price, because most of the things we have are sold by weight, and we cannot weigh them because the machines are not working,” said Natalia Albert, a shop assistant at the Escofet Oliver butcher's and grocery store, adding that much of the refrigerated food would probably be thrown away.

Groups of people could be seen gathering around radios on the street, seeking information about the situation. Many others stood outside darkened establishments, keeping each other company with little else to do.

In Barcelona city centre, long lines formed at the bus stop for the airport.

Will McGriff, a tourist from Glasgow staying in a small town outside Barcelona, had to take three trains to attempt to catch his flight.

“It took me three hours to get there [Barcelona],” McGriff said. “I sat on the train for an hour until they told me it wasn't running. Then you also had to walk around trying to figure out how to get there, because there was no Google Maps or anything [as phone signal was disrupted].”

With 10 minutes to go before his flight and still waiting in line for the bus, Mr McGriff said he would have to find another way to get home, one of the millions affected across the country during 12 hours of chaos.