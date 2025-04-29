Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After the power outage around noon on Monday 28 April hobbled airports, airlines and air-traffic control systems in Spain and Portugal, the final flight cancellation count has just been announced by aviation analysts Cirium.

Passengers travelling to, from and within Spain encountered 413 cancellations, while the score for Portugal is 372. But because many of those are links between the two countries, and are therefore “double counted,” The Independent believes the true total is around 500 – affecting an estimated 80,000 passengers.

The worst affected airport was Lisbon, with 45 per cent of departures grounded. Next was Seville, where one-third of departing flights were cancelled. In absolute terms, though, Madrid and Barcelona were the Spanish cities with the highest number of cancellations – around 50 at each.

Cirium says that 25 flights from the UK to Portugal were cancelled, along with 11 outbound flights to Spain. The same number of inbound services were affected. In total, upwards of 4,000 passengers trying to get to or from Great Britain had their flights grounded. Northern Ireland’s airports suffered no cancellations.

Among flights between the UK and the Iberian peninsula, Lisbon saw by far the most cancellations. On the route to and from London Heathrow, a dozen flights were grounded – most on TAP Portugal, but also on British Airways.

Manchester airport had a trifecta of cancellations to and from Lisbon: on TAP Portugal, easyJet and Ryanair.

Of the predominately holiday airports, Faro on the Portuguese Algarve saw the highest number of cancellations. Some links to and from Bristol, Gatwick, Luton and Stansted were grounded. Malaga, serving Spain’s Costa del Sol, was also hard hit, with services from Gatwick and Luton cancelled.

Among the island flights, the only services cancelled linked Gran Canaria with Bristol on both easyJet and Ryanair.

The only UK-Alicante flight grounded was to and from Newcastle.

With a majority of flights operating, albeit with delays, some returning holidaymakers were unable to reach their airport in order to fly home.

While easyJet has offered passengers in this position the chance to transfer without charge to a flight on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, other airlines may not allow this.

The Independent estimates about 500,000 tourists are currently in Spain – including the Balearic and Canary islands.

An estimated 70,000 UK holidaymakers are in Portugal, including Madeira and the Azores.

Podcast: Simon Calder on the travel implications of the Iberian power outage