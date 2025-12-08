Three dead and several injured after being swept away by strong waves in Tenerife

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three people were killed and several others injured after being swept away by a strong wave at a popular tourist hotspot in Tenerife.

A sudden wave of water crashed into a natural swimming pool on the Los Gigantes cliffs on the holiday island at around 4pm local time on Sunday, dragging the victims out to sea.

A 55-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man, and another male victim whose age has not been disclosed were knocked into the water by the wave, local media reported.

Another woman went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated and airlifted by a medical helicopter to a hospital in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

A 39-year-old woman who suffered moderate injuries was also transported to a hospital, while a separate woman was given medical attention at the scene.

Three victims were confirmed dead at the scene, according to Canarian Weekly. Emergency services continued to search the coastline for more people who might have gone missing, but no further disappearances were reported.

open image in gallery The Canary Island government warned people to beware of rough waters (File picture) ( Puerto de la Cruz )

The Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (CECOES) launched a major rescue operation involving maritime rescue helicopters, medical helicopters and ambulances. They were assisted by the Guardia Civil and local police.

The Canary Islands had been under a pre-alert for extreme waves that were forecast to reach up to five metres high in some areas.

Tourists and locals had earlier been urged by the local government to be cautious along the coasts and avoid any potential risks.

Emilio Navarro, the mayor of Santiago del Teide, told La Radio Canaria that the victims were tourists who ignored cordons placed at the location by the police and Guardia Civil.

Authorities have not confirmed the nationalities of the three victims.

It comes a month after strong waves killed three people in La Guancha in the Canary Islands who were pulled into the ocean during a tidal surge. Fifteen others were also injured in four different incidents along the coast of Tenerife.

Spanish authorities had earlier warned people of the conditions and advised them against walking on coastal paths or taking photos near the ocean.