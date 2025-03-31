Multiple Teslas destroyed in possible arson in Rome

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fire that destroyed more than a dozen Tesla electric vehicles at a dealership on the outskirts of Rome is being investigated as a possible arson.

The fire, which started early on Monday, seriously damaged or destroyed 17 cars.

Tesla Italy said it was cooperating with police, and that it had turned over surveillance video from the vehicles themselves.

The cars’ internal video operates even when they are off.

open image in gallery Firefighters work to put out the blaze ( AFP/Getty )

Tesla has been the target of protests around the world against owner Elon Musk’s affiliation with the Trump administration.

Protesters swarmed a Tesla showroom in San Francisco on Saturday as part of global demonstrations targeting Tesla dealerships.

Crowds, ranging from dozens to hundreds, blocked Tesla locations across the U.S. in an attempt to surround all 277 of the automaker’s showrooms and service centres.

open image in gallery Tesla has been the target of protests around the world ( EPA )

Prosecutors in Colorado charged a woman last month in connection with attacks on Tesla dealerships, including Molotov cocktails thrown at vehicles and the words “Nazi cars” spray-painted on a building. And federal agents in South Carolina have arrested a man they say set fire to Tesla charging stations near Charleston

In Florida, footage from a Tesla camera appeared to capture a Florida man damaging the electric vehicle with a sharp object.

Drivers are also turning away from Tesla. Data from Australia’s Electric Vehicle Council reveals a 35 per cent drop in Tesla sales in the four months following Trump's election compared to the same period the previous year.

European sales of Tesla vehicles tumbled 49 per cent in the first two months of the year even as overall sales of EVs grew.

Tesla sales are falling globally, however.

The company posted its first annual sales drop in more than a dozen years in January.

Tesla's new Cybertruck has had multiple recalls including last week, when the company recalled nearly all of them because panels that run along the left and right side of the windshield can fly off when driving.