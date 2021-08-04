Three killed in train crash near Czech-German border

Three people have died and at least 50 were injured in a train crash near the Czech-German border.

Czech deputy prime minister and transport minister Karel Havlicek said that an international high-speed express train from Munich to Plzen failed to stop at a stop signal and collided with a Czech commuter train heading to the town of Domazlice.

He said that while the causes of the accident were being investigated, human error appeared to be responsible for the crash.

A police spokeswoman said that the drivers of both trains were killed in the crash, as was a female passenger.

Around eight people were seriously injured, with four flown to hospital by helicopter, officials said.

The crash occurred around 8am near the village of Milavce, in the west of the country near the German border.

Andrej Babis, the Czech prime minister, said he was in contact with the head of the fire and rescue service responding to the crash, and sent his “sincere condolences to the families of the dead.”

He added: “Unfortunately, this summer is full of tragedies,” referencing a tornado that tore through several villages in June, leaving five dead and more than 150 injured.

The Czech Republic’s railway inspectorate has launched an investigation into the crash.