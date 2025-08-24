Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukrainians living in Britain fear Vladimir Putin’s war on their country “will never end” after watching the summit between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky unfold at the White House earlier this week.

Monika Popadiuk, who moved to the UK from Kyiv in July 2022, said she was “afraid of losing everything a second time” if the devastating conflict is not brought to an end. The 28-year-old left her dream job as a lawyer in Ukraine’s parliament and moved to rural Somerset under the British government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Like many displaced Ukrainians, Ms Popadiuk desperately wants to go back to her old life in Kyiv. But she does not feel that will be possible in the near future, despite the meeting on Monday being hailed as “real progress” by prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

open image in gallery Monika Popadiuk, 28, said her life was ‘perfect’ before the war broke out ( Monika Popadiuk )

“The ‘peace’ people talk about does not feel like peace to me,” she told The Independent. “It feels like just a pause. Unless Ukraine is given real security guarantees, the war will resume.”

She is concerned that any peace talks between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders would only “freeze” the war.

“It does not seem that the Kremlin truly wants to end this war,” she continued. “Even if the war is frozen now, it will start again in a few months or years, when Russia is stronger than today.”

When it comes to Ukraine conceding territory, Ms Popadiuk thinks this will only serve to embolden Russia: “This looks very much like appeasement. History shows us that appeasement never stops aggressors. It only encourages them to continue.”

open image in gallery President Trump’s meetings with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders this week have been hailed as progress, but Ukrainians outside the country say this will not make Ukraine safe ( AFP/Getty )

Three years on from the start of the Russian invasion, there are some young Ukrainians who have never even seen their own country.

Liza Perebyynis’s son was born in 2022, after Russia launched its full-scale assault on Ukraine, and he is now considered a “child of war”.

“He doesn’t know the war, but he would have this status,” the 34-year-old said.

The boy is now three years old, and while he understands Ukrainian, he does not speak it. It pains his mother that she cannot show him her country while the war continues to rage.

open image in gallery Russia’s attacks on Ukraine have continued despite talks of peace ( AFP/Getty )

Ms Perebyynis is from the Donbas region and left Ukraine in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea. She went to China at first, and later to Germany, where she has opened her own yoga studio. Monday’s meeting, which also saw key European leaders hosted in Washington DC, was not a “breakthrough” in her view – it was merely history repeating itself.

She told The Independent: “We’ve been there already. This conflict has not been happening since 2014 or 2022. It’s been here for centuries. The territory has been back and forth.

“We’ve been betrayed. Giving up territories now would mean the war will start again in three years or in five years.”

open image in gallery Liza Perebyynis, 34, said her son has never visited Ukraine ( Liza Perebyynis )

Ms Perebyynis was disappointed by the coverage of Mr Zelensky’s White House meeting, especially the “absurd” focus on the Ukrainian president wearing a suit.

“All of this feels more like a show with a red carpet and shaking hands,” she said. “Zelensky wearing a suit was not the most important part.

“I was hoping for real politics, but I don’t think any real decisions were made.”

Tetiana Shcherban, 37, a Ukrainian entrepreneur in London, still goes back to Kyiv whenever she can to see her family.

“When you love something, it doesn’t matter if it’s dangerous or not,” she said. “I just need time to be there and feel that Ukrainian energy.”

open image in gallery Tetiana Shcherban, 37, goes back to Kyiv to feel ‘Ukrainian energy’ ( Tetiana Shcherban )

She came to the UK under the Ukraine family visa scheme and now splits her time between London and Kyiv. Before the war, Tetiana said she had “almost the ideal life”, then she had to “start from scratch” when Russia invaded.

While Ms Shcherban has a strong desire to return home more permanently, she said: “I don’t think this is the end. It may be an end to this chapter of the war, but not the end of Russia’s plans.

“The feeling of danger for Baltic countries will not finish right now. Russian propaganda still prevails. The ideas on which they built their army and this war movement will never stop existing.”