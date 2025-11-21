Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has warned Ukraine to agree to his widely-criticised peace proposal by Thursday – or lose access to US intelligence and weapons.

Volodymyr Zelensky said his nation faced “one of the most difficult moments in our history” as he considers a 28 point, US-brokered plan that appears to heavily favour Russia.

Kyiv would have to cede land, agree not to join Nato, and accept limits on the size of its military – while Russia would be welcomed back into the international community.

“Ukraine may now face a very difficult choice, either losing its dignity or the risk of losing a key partner,” Zelensky said in a bleak address to the nation, vowing he would not betray his country.

The US has threatened to cut intelligence sharing and weapons supplies for Ukraine to pressure it into agreeing to the framework, according to Reuters sources.

Trump confirmed he had given Ukraine until next Thursday – the United States Thanksgiving holiday – to agree to the deal.

After an outwardly productive summit in Washington last month, the Trump administration has now presented Kyiv with a difficult peace proposal

“I've had a lot of deadlines, but if things are working well, you tend to extend the deadlines,” he told Fox News Radio. “But Thursday we think is an appropriate time.”

The Kremlin urged Ukraine to negotiate “now” or risk losing more territory, claiming that thousands of Ukrainian troops were trapped in Kharkiv amid a Russian advance in the east.

“The space for the freedom of decision-making is shrinking for him as territories are lost,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, while claiming Moscow is yet to receive anything official from the US on the actual proposition.

European leaders have raised concerns about the plans, that were drawn up without their involvement.

“Russia's war against Ukraine is an existential threat to Europe,” said the EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas. “We all want this war to end, but how it ends matters. Russia has no legal right whatsoever to any concessions from the country it invaded. This is a very dangerous moment for all.”

A joint statement from Sir Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Friedrich Merz said any agreement “would have to fully imply Ukraine, preserve its sovereignty and guarantee its future security”.

Trump has sought to pressure both sides into ending the war Russia began when it invaded Ukraine in 2014 and 2022

The Trump plan would see the United States take responsibility for unspecified security guarantees, a major sticking point for Kyiv around ending the war. One of Ukraine's main demands is dealt with in a single line with no details: “Ukraine will receive robust security guarantees”.

Mutual investment and development schemes outlined in the new plan would theoretically bind US and Ukrainian interests, and the US would receive profits from a substantial programme to rebuild Ukraine. European allies would not be able to station peacekeepers in Ukraine.

Russia meanwhile would be invited to rejoin G8 and gradually reintegrated into the global community, with the lifting of sanctions discussed on a case-by-case basis.

Experts have warned the US proposal is heavily favourable to Russia, sidelining Europe and leaving Ukraine no meaningful security guarantees.

“It looks like an attempt by Trump to score a quick diplomatic win rather than a strategy for durable peace,” Natia Seskuria, associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), told The Independent.

Ukraine's European allies were left out of discussions, and would not be able to offer security guarantees under the proposal as it stands

“In its current form, the plan is a non-starter for Ukraine: it would compel Kyiv to accept major losses without credible security guarantees, while allowing Russia to advance its long-standing goal of seizing the Donbas region it does not yet fully control.”

She warned such an offer would be politically unfeasible for President Zelensky, who would have to face fresh elections within 100 days of a deal.

“Russia gets everything it wants and Ukraine gets not very much,” said Tim Ash of think tank Chatham House. “If Zelensky accepts this I anticipate huge political, social and economic instability in Ukraine.”

And Sir William Browder, anti-corruption campaigner and head of Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign, described the proposal as “a 28-point plan cooked up probably on a drunken night in the Kremlin and then endorsed by the United States” in comments to Sky News.

Ukraine's Zelensky faces a difficult decision as Trump's deadline approaches

The acceleration in US efforts to end the war comes as Ukrainian troops are on the back foot on the battlefield and Zelensky's government has been undermined by a corruption scandal. With the war's fourth winter approaching, Russian troops occupy almost one-fifth of Ukraine and have been grinding slowly forward along a 750-mile front line.

Russia says it has taken control of the city of Kupiansk in northeastern Ukraine and most of Pokrovsk in the east, its first big prizes in nearly two years. Kyiv denies losing control of those cities but has acknowledged Russia is advancing.

Zelensky held a phone call on Friday with the leaders of the UK, Germany and France, and later spoke to US Vice President JD Vance, with a call to Trump expected to take place next week.

“We value the efforts of the United States, President Trump, and his team aimed at ending this war,” he said. “We are working on the document prepared by the American side. This must be a plan that ensures a real and dignified peace.”