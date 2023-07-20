‘Kind’ 10-year-old boy killed alongside father on final day of holiday in Turkey

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Irish father and his 10-year-old son have died in a crash on holiday in Turkey just hours before they were due to fly home.

Eoin Fitzpatrick, 36, and his son Dylan were on holiday at the tourist resort of Alanya when the moped they were riding was hit by a bus.

The crash happened at 3.30pm on Monday, just hours before they were due to fly home to Portlaoise in Co Laois, Ireland.

Mr Fitzpatrick's other son, 14-year-old Cian, was with his father’s partner and her children at the time and did not witness the crash.

The 10-year-old’s mother Claire Dowling has now paid tribute to her son after arriving in Turkey to comfort Cian.

She told the Irish Mirror said she is just “glad they’re together” as she described her son as a “kind” boy who loved life.

“My smallest boy. I just hope that when it happened – I don’t know how it happened – that he was smiling,” she added. “He loves me and he loves his daddy too and I am so happy that they’re okay together somewhere.

“He was such a character and anyone who met him would have said the same. He is 10 years of age and he still holds my hand and tells me he loves me, no matter where we are. He is so, so kind.

“What breaks my heart is he was supposed to land today and I know he was dying to come home.”

Alanya is in Antalya, Turkey, situated on the south coast (Getty)

Another family member told the Irish Mirror that it could be anything from a week to 10 days before the remains of Mr Fitzpatrick and his son are returned to Ireland.

Laois-based Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley described the deaths as an “awful tragedy”, adding: “My heartfelt sympathies go to the mother of the boy and also to the parents of the deceased man and the grandparents on both sides.

“In the days and weeks ahead, the community in Portlaoise will rally around both families and hopefully be able to give them some support and comfort.”

A 28-year-old Turkish national who was believed to be driving the bus was arrested following the crash, which happened close to a pedestrian crossing on Monday afternoon, according to local media reports.

Mr Fitzpatrick and Dylan were pronounced dead after medics and police rushed to the scene.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is providing consular assistance in the case.