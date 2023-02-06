Dozens killed as powerful earthquake jolts Turkey

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 20 people have been reported dead and dozens trapped under debris after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey and Syria during the early hours of Monday.

The quake struck at a depth of six miles near the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The chances of a tsunami risk were evaluated.

The powerful jolt, which was followed by at least six aftershocks, toppled hundreds of buildings, sending residents into the snowy streets for safety.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that "search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched" to the areas hit by the quake. "We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage," he said in a tweet.

Turkey’s disaster and emergency management agency said the earthquake was also felt strongly in the provinces of Hatay, Adana, Osmaniye, Diyarbakır, Malatya and Sanlıurfa.

Interior minister Suleyman Soylu said the government's priority was to bring out people who are trapped under the rubble and rush them to hospitals. He has urged people to not enter the damaged buildings and stop using mobile phones.