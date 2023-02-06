Turkey earthquake - live: Dozens killed after 7.8 magnitude temblor hits Gaziantep
Tallies from various officials put the death toll to at least 18 in Turkey and 13 in Syria
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early on Monday, toppling buildings, leaving 31 dead and hundreds injured. The quake left a huge trail of destruction in both Turkey and Syria and was felt as far away as Cairo.
It was centred at north of the city of Gaziantep, about 90km from the Syrian border.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake.
“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he wrote.
On the Syrian side of the border, the quake smashed opposition-held regions that are packed with several million displaced Syrians with a decrepit health care system after years of war. At least 11 were killed in one town, Atmed, and many more were buried in the rubble.
Tallies from various officials put the toll to at least 18 dead in Turkey and 13 in Syria. At least 130 buildings tumbled down in Turkey‘s Malatya province, governor Hulusi Sahin said.
Strong 7.9 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey
A strong 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey early today, toppling buildings, leaving hundreds injured wth death toll expected to rise.
The quake struck 23km east of Nurdagi, Gaziantep province at a depth of 24.1km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. Nurdagi is located along the Turkey-Syria border.
The quake was felt in several countries across the region, including Syria and Lebanon and as far as Cairo.
Video shared on social media show panicked residents pouring outside in a cold winter night on the darkened streets amid the chaos. Rescue workers can be seen conducting search-and-rescue operations by flashlight.
Situation in Syria 'disastrous' with many trapped in rubble, officials say
Major damage has been reported in interior regions of northern Syria, which includes opposition-ruled states, a fragile infrastructure and a vulnerable population of millions of people internally displaced by war.
The opposition's Syrian Civil Defense described the situation in the rebel-held region as "disastrous" adding that entire buildings have collapsed and people are trapped under the rubble.
The civil defence urged people to evacuate buildings to gather in open areas.
Emergency rooms were full of injured, said Amjad Rass, president of the Syrian American Medical Society.
At least 11 were killed in one town, Atmed, and many more were buried in the rubble, a doctor in the town, Muheeb Qaddour, told The Associated Press by telephone.
"We fear that the deaths are in the hundreds,” Mr Qaddour said, referring to the rebel-held northwest. “We are under extreme pressure.”
At least 130 buildings tumbled down in Turkey's Malatya province, says governor
At least 130 buildings tumbled down in Turkey's Malatya province, neighbouring the epicentre, governor Hulusi Sahin said.
In the Turkish city of Diyarbakir, at least 15 buildings collapsed.
Rescue teams called for silence as they listed for survivors in a toppled 11-story building.
There were at least 6 aftershocks, and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu urged people not to enter damaged buildings due to the risks.
"Our priority is to bring out people trapped under ruined buildings and to transfer them to hospitals," he said.
'Hope that we will get through this disaster together,' says Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake.
“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he wrote.
Turkey and Syria quake deaths cross 100
A Syrian health official says the death toll in Syria from Turkey‘s earthquake is now at 62 as the death in Turkey rose to 38.
Syria’s assistance health minister said 42 people were killed in government-held areas of the country in today’s earthquake. At least 20 other people were killed in the rebel-held northwest raising the death toll in war-torn Syria to 62.
Assistant Health Minister Ahmad Dumeira told state news agency that 200 people were also injured by the quake in the provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia.
The government of Malatya province in Turkey meanwhile reported 23 deaths there, bringing overall death toll in Turkey 38.
Good morning! Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the earthquake that hit Turkey early on Monday. We’ll be bringing you all the latest developments as they unfold.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies