Turkey and Syria: Two huge earthquakes kill 2,300 as death toll continues to climb – latest updates
Second earthquake rocks Kahramanmaras region after country records highest magnitude earthquake since 1939, reducing buildings near Gaziantep to rubble – with families crushed in their sleep
Live: Rescuers search under rubble in Turkey as death toll from first earthquake crosses 1,500
Two massive earthquakes are reported to have killed more than 2,300 people and wounded many thousands more in Turkey and Syria – with experts warning the death toll was likely to rise sharply.
The magnitude 7.9 tremor struck overnight near the city of Gaziantep, and was felt nearly 1,000km away in Cairo, leaving a huge trail of destruction in Turkey and Syria, where many remained trapped below rubble as a second 7.5 magnitute earthquake then hit just hours later.
Authorities said 1,498 people were killed in 10 Turkish provinces, with more than 430 people declared dead in Syria and at least 380 in the country’s rebel-held northwest.
Natural hazards expert Dr Steven Godby warned that the vulnerability of the population and winter snow could make rescue efforts more difficult, saying: “Unfortunately the death toll is likely to climb quickly.”
“The first 24-48 hours is when most people are normally rescued in this situations, but the cold weather may reduce that time. The challenge is further compounded by the fact that there are already large numbers of displaced people in northern Syria as a result of the civil war.”
Map of Turkey shows where massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey at 4.17am local time on Monday in the southeastern area near the Syrian border, according to the US Geological Survey.
The map shows the epicentre of the quake was near the city of Gaziantep at a depth of 17.9km, impacting around seven provinces in Turkey and a large area in northern Syria.
Map of Turkey shows where massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck
At least 20 aftershocks follows, some hours later during daylight, the strongest measuring 6.6
Video: Chandelier swings as powerful earthquake rocks Turkey and Syria
A timeline of world’s strongest earthquakes over the last 20 years
In the wake of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that has struck Turkey and northwest Syria, killing hundreds of people across both nations, here are some the largest earthquakes from around the world during the past two decades.
A timeline of world’s strongest earthquakes over the last 20 years
From China, to Iran to Haiti and Japan, there have been a number of terrible earthquakes in reecnt years
Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians
“The powerful 7.8 magnitude quake that struck before dawn on Monday wreaked new damage and suffering in Syria’s last rebel-held enclave, already wrecked by years of fighting and bombardment and housing millions of displaced Syrians who had fled their homes during the country’s civil war.
Hospitals and clinics are flooded with injured. In the enclave, centred in Idlib province, many of the displaced live in dire conditions in makeshift camps. Many others there and in neighboring government-held areas are housed in buildings weakened by past bombings and left even more vulnerable to shocks from earthquakes.” Read the full report:
Deadly earthquake exacerbates suffering of displaced Syrians
The deadly 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkey near the Syrian border has hit hard in areas that house millions of war-displaced Syrians
Moment building collapses as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Syria
'Crisis within multiple crises': Rights group raises concerns for vulnerable Syrians after earthquake devastation
The Internationa Rescue Committee says its “deeply concerned” about the impact of this morning’s devastating earthquake on the vulnerable communities in Turkey and Syria.
In a statement, the organisation said with rising casualty figures, there are “very real concerns about the ability of an already decimated health system to cope inside Syria.”
“This earthquake is yet another devastating blow to so many vulnerable populations already struggling after years of conflict. It is a crisis within multiple crises - temperatures are plummeting to below zero leaving thousands exposed,” said Tanya Evans, Syria Country Director for IRC.
“Women and children will find themselves particularly at risk of exploitation and abuse should they find themselves once again displaced.”
“Many in northwest Syria have been displaced up to 20 times and with health facilities strained beyond capacity, even before this tragedy many did not have access to the health care they critically need.”
Footballer Christian Atsu trapped ‘under rubble’ after Turkey earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu is reportedly among those trapped after an earthquake in Turkey.
Atsu, 31, a former Chelsea and Newcastle winger, joined Hatayspor last summer, and the club’s sporting director Taner Savut is also thought to be trapped.
Experts fear death toll can significantly increase amid harsh winter conditions
As rescuers continue to dig through mountains of debris, experts are raising alarms over the harsh conditions and severity of the earthquake that can increase the death toll further from the current 1300.
Dr Steven Godby, an expert in natural hazards at Nottingham Trent University, has warned that the vulnerability of the population and winter snow can make rescue efforts more difficult and drive up the death toll.
“Unfortunately the death toll is likely to climb quickly,” Mr Godby said. “A similar magnitude earthquake that hit Izmit in Turkey in 1999 killed more than 17,000 people and left more than a quarter of a million homeless.”
“Early images show the pancake collapse of several buildings in the affected area and these are associated with significant loss of life - typically 30% of those in these kinds of collapse lose their lives.”
“The earthquake struck early in the morning when people will have been asleep at home and the weather is very cold meaning those trapped in rubble face the threat from low temperatures.”
“The first 24-48 hours is when most people are normally rescued in this situations, but the cold weather may reduce that time. The challenge is further compounded by the fact that there are already large numbers of displaced people in northern Syria as a result of the civil war.”
China willing to offer humanitarian aid to Turkey, Syria
China is willing to provide humanitarian emergency aid to earthquake-struck Turkey and Syria, a spokesperson from China International Development Cooperation Agency has said.
China expressed condolences and concern for the loss of life and property, and is in communications with both Turkey and Syria.
Turkey death toll rises to over 1,000
The death toll in Turkey has been updated to 1,014, the country’s disaster agency head has said.
Earlier Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said more than 5,000 people were confirmed injured following the devastating earthquake this morning, believed to be the country’s largest disaster since 1939.
Mr Erdogan said adding that 2,818 buildings collapsed as a result of the 7.8 magnitude quake.
The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria has crossed 1,500 with rescuers continuing to dig through debris amid harsh winters.
