The United Nations has appealed for more aid for Turkey and Syria as the death toll from two devastating earthquakes crossed 20,000.

“Aid, life-saving aid, is desperately needed by civilians wherever they are irrespective of borders and boundaries,” said UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

“We need it urgently, through the fastest, most direct, and most effective routes. They need more of absolutely everything.”

The plea comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that survivors of the earthquakes across Turkey and Syria face the threat of a “secondary disaster” if aid does not reach them soon. The search for survivors has been impeded by sub-zero temperatures and close to 200 aftershocks, which has made searching through unstable structures perilous.

The Independent is asking readers to donate to its appeal, with all funds raised going to the Disasters Emergency Committee, which brings together leading UK aid charities to help with the search and rescue effort and provide vital medicines, clean water and temporary accommodation for survivors.