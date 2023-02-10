Turkey-Syria earthquake: UN appeals for aid as death toll soars past 20,000 – latest
Rescue operation enters fourth day amid freezing temperatures with hundreds still trapped under debris
Syria earthquake: Child pulled from rubble of collapsed building
The United Nations has appealed for more aid for Turkey and Syria as the death toll from two devastating earthquakes crossed 20,000.
“Aid, life-saving aid, is desperately needed by civilians wherever they are irrespective of borders and boundaries,” said UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.
“We need it urgently, through the fastest, most direct, and most effective routes. They need more of absolutely everything.”
The plea comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that survivors of the earthquakes across Turkey and Syria face the threat of a “secondary disaster” if aid does not reach them soon. The search for survivors has been impeded by sub-zero temperatures and close to 200 aftershocks, which has made searching through unstable structures perilous.
The World Health Organisation has put forward the importance for humanitarian organisations to act quickly.
Robert Holden, incident response manager, said many are surviving “out in the open, in worsening and horrific conditions”.
“We are in real danger of seeing a secondary disaster which may cause harm to more people than the initial disaster if we don’t move with the same pace and intensity as we are doing on the search and rescue side,” he added. “People need the basic elements to survive the next period.”
Dog dug out of rubble after two days
A small dog who was trapped under the rubble in Turkey’s Iskenderun following the devastating earthquake has been rescued.
The dog, named Pamuk, was dug out of the rubble after two days.
Pamuk was being looked after by its human’s neighbour, an eyewitness told CGTN. The owner was in a hospital in the city of Mersin approximately 200km west of Iskenderun.
Syria orphans from quake taken in by overwhelmed relatives
A Syrian baby girl whose mother gave birth to her while trapped under the rubble of their home during the devastating earthquake now has a name: Aya, Arabic for “a sign from God.”
With her parents and all her siblings killed, her great-uncle will take her in.
Aya is one of untold numbers of orphans left by Monday’s 7.8-magnitude quake, which killed more than 20,000 people in northern Syria and southern Turkey.
In most cases, relatives take in orphaned children, doctors and experts say. But those surviving relatives are also dealing with the wreckage of their own lives and families.
Read more.
Teen rescued from rubble after 80 hours
A 16-year-old girl was pulled out alive from the earthquake rubble after 80 hours, leaving her overjoyed father in tears and the grieving nation cheering.
The rescue team took five hours to save her life after neighbours in the severely affected Antakya city raised the alarm after hearing sounds from the splintered walls.
“My dear, my dear!” the girl’s father called out, according to AFP, as rescuers pulled the teen out and the watching crowd broke into applause.
The death toll across Turkey and Syria has climbed over 20,000.
Toddler pulled from ruins after 78 hours
A two-year-old boy has been pulled from the wreckage of a destroyed building in Turkey, 78 hours after the earthquake that devastated large swathes of the country.
The toddler was pulled from the wreckage of a four-floor apartment building in the Odabası district in the city of Antakya. A Romanian and Polish rescue team worked a small gap between some collapsed concrete and lifted the boy to safety as he wept.
The child was handed to health workers and put into an ambulance to be taken away for a medical check. The boy’s unlikely escape prompted tears of joy from the rescue team.
Chris Stevenson reports.
Syrian refugee who lost 25 relatives in quake says ‘fate caught up with us’
A Syrian refugee has spoken of his heartbreak after losing 25 relatives in the deadly earthquakes that devastated large parts of Syria and Turkey.
Amhad Idris said his entire family fled his home in 2012 to find refuge in the northwestern Syrian city of Saraqib, which also fell to rebel forces that same year, but said “fate caught up with us”.
The majority of his family was killed when the magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the city on Monday.
Visiting a makeshift morgue – which are reportedly running full throughout the already war-torn country – on Tuesday, Mr Idris was seen walking between the bodies of his loved ones as he clutched his dead grandson.
Read more.
US eases sanctions on Syria to allow earthquake aid
The US Treasury Department has issued a licence to send aid to Syria without incurring sanctions for nearly six months.
The licence grants the “broad authorisation necessary to support immediate disaster relief efforts in Syria”, the Treasury said in a statement on Thursday.
Wally Adeyemo, the deputy secretary of the Treasury, said: “As international allies and humanitarian partners mobilise to help those affected, I want to make very clear that US sanctions in Syria will not stand in the way of life-saving efforts for the Syrian people.”
US to provide $85m humanitarian aid to Turkey, Syria
The US said it will provide $85m in urgent humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria after a massive earthquake that killed more than 20,000 people.
The announcement by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) came shortly after secretary of state Antony Blinken spoke with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, their second call in four days.
“This new funding is supporting USAID’s humanitarian partners to deliver urgently-needed aid for millions of people in Turkey and in Syria,” USAID said in a statement.
Washington has already sent to Turkey teams consisting of around 160 people and 12 dogs, whose top priority is to help save people from under thousands of collapsed buildings.
Analysis | Erdogan faces anger of his people over Turkey earthquake relief
Our international correspondent Borzou Daragahi reports:
Anger is growing across Turkey to the way President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has handled the response to the devastating series of earthquakes and aftershocks that has left more than 16,000 dead in the country and made tens of thousands more homeless.
Rescue workers and residents in both Turkey and Syria – where thousands more have died – are still searching for survivors of the earthquakes, which struck heavily-populated regions of the both countries. But the political recriminations have already begun, with presidential and parliamentary elections having been scheduled – at least for now – on 14 May.
More than 13 million or 15 per cent of Turkey’s 85 million people across 10 provinces have been impacted by the disaster, with Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) facing accusations from earthquake survivors that the official response has been slow and uneven, especially in regions politically loyal to opposition parties. "Where is this state?" the Karar newspaper blared in a headline.
“The government has not prepared for an earthquake for 20 years,” said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the opposition People’s Republican Party, in a video. “If there is one person responsible for this, it is Erdogan.”
