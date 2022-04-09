UK to send 120 armoured vehicles to Ukraine after PM meets Zelensky
No 10 says new military support comes at ‘crucial phase’ of Russian invasion
The UK has vowed to send 120 armoured vehicles to Ukraine following a meeting between Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.
Downing Street said Britain would also dispatch a new anti-ship missile systems to support the country against the Russian invasion.
The announcement followed talks between the two leaders in the Ukrainian capital, where Mr Johnson made a surprise visit on Saturday.
It is understood to be the first time the pair have met in person since the Russian invasion was launched on 24 February.
Downing Street said on Saturday the prime minister was in Kyiv to “demonstrate the UK’s steadfast solidarity with Ukraine” and to discuss military and economic support with Mr Zelensky.
“He reiterated that the UK will do everything in its power to support Ukraine’s brave fight against Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion and ensure its long term security and prosperity,” it said.
No 10 said this would include new military assistance of 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems to support Ukraine through a “crucial phase” of the war.
On Saturday, Mr Zelensky said Ukraine was bracing for a tough battle in the East, where Russia has been gathering its troops.
Ukrainian authorities have also advised civilians still in this area - which has become a focus of military action sicne Russia withdrew from areas around Kyiv - to flee.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies