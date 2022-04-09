UK to send 120 armoured vehicles to Ukraine after PM meets Zelensky

The UK has vowed to send 120 armoured vehicles to Ukraine following a meeting between Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Downing Street said Britain would also dispatch a new anti-ship missile systems to support the country against the Russian invasion.

The announcement followed talks between the two leaders in the Ukrainian capital, where Mr Johnson made a surprise visit on Saturday.

It is understood to be the first time the pair have met in person since the Russian invasion was launched on 24 February.

Downing Street said on Saturday the prime minister was in Kyiv to “demonstrate the UK’s steadfast solidarity with Ukraine” and to discuss military and economic support with Mr Zelensky.

Boris Johnson made a visit to Kyiv on Saturday for talks with Ukraine’s president (PA)

“He reiterated that the UK will do everything in its power to support Ukraine’s brave fight against Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion and ensure its long term security and prosperity,” it said.

No 10 said this would include new military assistance of 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems to support Ukraine through a “crucial phase” of the war.

On Saturday, Mr Zelensky said Ukraine was bracing for a tough battle in the East, where Russia has been gathering its troops.

Ukrainian authorities have also advised civilians still in this area - which has become a focus of military action sicne Russia withdrew from areas around Kyiv - to flee.