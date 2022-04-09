✕ Close Putin spokesperson claims Bucha atrocities were staged

Russia appears to be committing war crimes by killing civilians in Ukraine, the head of the European Commission has said following a visit to the warzone.

Ursula von der Leyen she had seen with her own eyes the destruction in the town of Bucha on Friday - the same day investigators exhumed bodies from a mass grave.

According to the mayor of nearby Makariv, which also sits outside Kyiv, 132 bodies have also discovered in mass graves and in the streetsin the wake of the Russian retreat.

Meanwhile over in Odesa, a new 33-hour curfew is to be imposed. Authorities in the Black Sea port city warning of the potential for missile strikes following the deadly Russian attack on a train station in Kramatorsk.

With the death toll from Friday’s attack currently placed at 52, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky warned that “everyone involved will be held accountable”, adding: “We expect a firm, global response to this war crime.”