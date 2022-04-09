Boris Johnson pictured meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv today

Saturday 09 April 2022 15:20
Boris Johnson has been seen with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky at a surprise meeting in Kyiv.

The British prime minister was pictured sat at a table opposite Mr Zelensky on Saturday, with the Union Jack and Ukrainian flag in the background.

