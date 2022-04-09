Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a statement at the 'Stand Up For Ukraine' fundraiser event in Warsaw, convened by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He spoke of the atrocities inflicted upon Ukraine by the 'tyranny' of the 'Russian war machine', and called for further action from world leaders against Russia.

'Ukrainian courage should be shared by everyone', he said of the situation, urging the global community to deliver more sanctions against Russian banks, to impose a Russian oil embargo, and to donate more weapons and financial assistance.

