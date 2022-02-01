Watch live as Boris Johnson meets Ukrainian president Zelensky amid Russia tensions

Boris Johnson and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky are holding a joint news conference on Tuesday as the British prime minister visits Kiev.

The UK is stepping up diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in eastern Europe and has promised to hit Russia with economic sanctions if it were to invade Ukraine.

Mr Johnson is also set to personally speak to President Vladimir Putin on the phone this week and their discussion is scheduled for Wednesday.

The pair were due to speak on Monday, but the PM was forced to cancel that at short notice.

Sign up to our newsletters here.