Zelensky denies firing army chief amid fresh signs of rift in top Ukrainian command

Volodymyr Zelensky’s office has dismissed reports that he fired Ukraine army chief Valeriy Zaluzhny – a popular military leader overseeing the country’s defences against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Mr Zaluzhny and the Ukrainian president have reportedly been at loggerheads over the results of Ukraine’s counter-offensive, which began in late spring last year but failed to achieve major territorial gains.

On Monday reports started emerging in Ukrainian news outlets, including the Ukrainska Pravda, Ukrinform and The Kyiv Independent, as well as several leading Telegram channels, that the army chief was summoned by Mr Zelensky and asked to take up a different position, which he supposedly rejected.

Asked if the reports were true, Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov said: “Definitely not. The president has not dismissed the commander-in-chief.”

The Ukrainian defence ministry took to Telegram and said: “Dear journalists, we immediately answer everyone: No, this is not true”, without giving any further context.

General Zaluzhny has not issued a comment on the reports of his dismissal. The Ukrainian president also did not address the speculation further in his nightly video address on Monday.

The top military official has been Ukraine’s commander-in-chief since July 2021 and is a popular figure in the country, enjoying strong support among rank-and-file Ukrainian soldiers.

“Zaluzhny has his reputation as an iron general and the national Salvator, the embodiment of the Ukrainian armed forces that saved this country against an enemy as fearsome as Russia. Zaluzhny personally has the support of 88 per cent of Ukrainians. 97 per cent of Ukrainians trust the armed forces under his command,” said Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko on X.

Local news reports in early December said Mr Zelensky was “bypassing” his top commander in communication with some military commanders.

The difference of opinions between the two became public in November after Gen Zaluzhny, in an interview with The Economist, said Ukraine and Russia had reached a stalemate in the war, one that could only be cracked with a “massive technological leap”.

Mr Zelensky was quick to reject the suggestion of a “stalemate” and contradicted the remarks on the battlefield situation by his top commander.

In an interview in December, the Ukrainian president said he shared a “working relationship” with his top general. He also signalled he was not happy with the leadership of Ukraine’s armed forces.

“I am waiting for very concrete things on the battlefield, I await their decisions. The strategy is clear; I want to see the details. I think that’s fair,” he said.

The apparent row between two of Ukraine’s most important figures has been lept upon by Russia to further its propaganda, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Russian sources are seizing on rumours of Gen Zaluzhny’s dismissal or resignation to further several information operations about domestic Ukrainian affairs they had already been conducting for some time, the institute said on X.

It quoted Russian propagandist and journalist Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT, as saying that whether or not reports of Gen Zaluzhny’s removal were true, “chaos ... is useful to (Russia)”.