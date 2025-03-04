Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine could be left defenceless against Putin's aerial drone attacks within days unless President Trump reneges on his decision to stop arming the beleaguered European nation.

In an extraordinary statement, Trump announced the US would stop providing crucial Patriot missiles to defend against frequent air attacks from Russian swarms of Iranian-designed drones and long range ballistic missiles.

Volodymyr Zelensky tried to salvage the perilous situation by issuing a fulsome statement voicing regret for the explosive talks last Friday at the White House which descended into a shouting match and offering to work under the US president’s “strong leadership”.

The Ukrainian president offered a “truce in the sky and sea” and suggested signing the minerals deal with the US at “any time convenient” as he issued his olive branch to Trump.

Zelensky’s move came as the scale of the danger in country is in became increasingly apparent, with multiple sources telling The Independent that supplies of US Patriot missiles could run out within days.

open image in gallery Patriot air defense missile squadrons being moved from Germany to Poland ion January 2023 ( (c) Copyright 2023, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten )

The missiles are stockpiled outside of the country and only brought in a few days before being used. Trump’s decision to stop all military aid means those in transit to Ukraine could be blocked.

Lt Gen Si Nick Borton, former commander of Nato’s Rapid Reaction Force told The Independent: “Key elements are air defence, long range strike, and ammunition. Europe is doing more - especially with ammunition but the stocks will start to run low very quickly under corrent levels of intensity.”

Mass drone attacks will soak up current missile supplies, Sir Nick said, adding it would also “embolden Russia to continue on the offensive”.

General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, former head of the British army, told The Independent that Trump’s suspension of aid “will reveal how reliant Ukraine is on American military support and how inadequate European stocks are”.

Sir Mark, who also commanded the Special Air Service on operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, went on to warn that “Europe inherits more of the problem [in Ukraine] but has significant problems of its own; large capability gaps to fill, insufficient time and inadequate resources”.

Oleksandr Merezhko who chairs the Ukrainian parliament's foreign affairs committee, said the impact could have an effect on the battlefield "within days".

“I don't know for how long supplies will last... My main concern is the lack of missiles for air defences to protect Ukrainian cities," he told The Independent. "The Russians will use this opportunity to intensify attacks. This is why Trump's decision is so dangerous.

“Putin might also try to intensify offensives on the frontline. That is why it is so dangerous. The chances are it will happen.”

open image in gallery A Ukrainian soldier looks at the sky searching for Russian FPV drones as he gets ready to fire a howitzer towards Russian positions at the frontline near Donetsk, Ukraine, Monday, March 3, 2025 ( AP Photo/Roman Chop )

At the moment, Russia fires about 100-200 missiles and drones at Ukraine every day. According to Vadym Skibitskyi, the deputy head of Ukraine’s Intelligence agency, that number is expected to surge to 500 a day. Volumes like that “simply overload our defence systems”, he told the Ukrainian media.

Russia has bombarded Ukraine with massive storms of Shahed drones, long range ballistic and some hypersonic missiles several times a week for more than two years.

Ukraine’s defence against these swarms ranges from soldiers in pickup trucks mounted with 50mm Browning machine guns, through to the long range Patriot missiles. Ukraine has six American Patriot batteries and a few from Germany.

Last April Zelensky said that a scarcity of Patriot missiles which was attributed to holdups in the US led to successful Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector.

"There were 11 missiles flying. We destroyed the first seven, and four (remaining) destroyed Trypillia [thermal electricity plant]. Why? Because there were zero missiles. We ran out of missiles to defend Trypillia," he said in the interview with US network PBS.

Zelensky has said previously that 25 Patriot missile systems would mean that Ukraine would be able to hold Russia back indefinitely.

The cancellation of aid aso means a pause in the delivery of Himars artillery and ATACM long range rockets which Ukraine has used to target Russian command and control hubs, airfields and logistics bases.

open image in gallery A Ukrainian serviceman at the frontline near Donetsk, Ukraine, Monday, March 3, 2025

This will affect Ukraine’s ability to fight Russians with its newly procured F16 aircraft and the Anglo-French Storm Shadow missiles which have been devastating to Russia – especially in Crimea. Storm Shadow is launched from aircaft - if the airfields are bombed by Russia, the planes cannot take off.

On the frontlines in Ukraine, senior officers told The Independent that conventional systems of this kind were proving less effective.

“Russia is getting good at avoiding our long range missile attacks. We are seeing less armour in action and less artillery,” said a battalion commander near Dnipro.

European allies have supplied medium-range anti defence systems and the UK has announced plans to build another 5,000 missiles for Ukraine in Belfast but these have a range of about 8km. The Patriots can reach up to 160km

Europe and the UK have outspent the US on Ukraine’s defence. According to the Kiel Institute, the US has spent close to €120bn (£99bn) on Ukraine, compared to nearly €130bn by the EU and UK.

As a proportion of GDP, based on statistics from December last year, the institute said the US, UK and Germany were spending less than 0.2 per cent of their GDP on Ukraine – and many Ukrainian allies in Europe were chipping in with less than 0.1 per cent.

Following a multinational summit in London at the weekend there has been a loud commitment from European countries to spend more on defence. But the lead time for the deployment of air defences leaves Ukraine immediately vulnerable.

When General Carleton-Smith was head of the army in 2018 he warned that Russia was a bigger threat than the so-called Islamic State.

“Russia today indisputably represents a far greater threat to our national security than Islamic extremist threats such as al-Qaeda and Isil,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“Russia has demonstrated that it is prepared to use military force to secure and expand its own national interests.”

He said publicly what many in the intelligence community in the UK were also saying privately. But in both defence and intelligence operations there was no appetite in government to increase spending on spying or the size of the armed forces to deal with the new danger from the Kremlin.