Walking through the drone operators base, made up of buildings left standing amid the fierce fighting in a village near the town of Siversk in the eastern region of Donetsk, a soldier using the war name “Kucheryaviy” – Ukrainian for “Curly” an ironic play on him being bald – talks through exactly how much explosive is used to take out an armoured vehicle with a "bomber" drone.

"We can fill them with more explosives, between 600-700 grams usually, enough to destroy or disable a light armoured vehicle. A tank is more difficult but it can be done if the bomb is dropped in the right place. The explosive in anti-personnel versions can be surrounded by ball bearings or nails.”

As we walk, camouflage net coverings are draped across open walkways to prevent the base being seen by the Russians. Drone operators on both sides of the war know they have each other as their new favourite targets.

As Ukrainian and Russian forces have fought themselves to a grinding but bloody stalemate along much of the 600 miles of frontlines attention has increasingly shifted to the skies with missiles, drones, air defence systems and planes raining death down from above.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) - drones - have emerged as a priority for both Ukraine and Russia. For Ukraine it is something they can craft and adapt that isn't reliant on Western weapons. Outnumbered and outgunned by a far larger enemy, it is this innovation that is key to Kyiv surprising Vladimir Putin's forces.

Drones will likely dominate the next phase of the war and a race is on to develop autonomous guidance systems, using Artificial Intelligence (AI), to make drones almost invulnerable to existing electronic warfare methods to disable or destroy them.

For now, Curly, who worked for 22 years in the IT industry before volunteering for military service the day after Putin's invasion began, works in what he calls his “laboratory” experimenting with different types of explosive devices that can be released from expensive “bomber” drones that can return intact after their mission or strapped to “suicide” or “kamikaze” drones destroyed upon smashing into their targets.

‘Curly' attaching a bomb to drone (Askold Krushelnycky)

They use 3D printers, as cheap as £800, to create plastic casings for different types of bombs. Curly said one casing can be printed every 24 hours.

“The drones can fly 12-13 kilometres depending on how fast they are flown, the weight they carry, wind speed and directions and the temperature; the colder it is the slower it is,” he said.

“Much depends on the type of battery. We have modified drones with an extra battery. But that makes them a bit heavier so you’re not doubling the flight distance.

“Because the 3-D-printed bombs have lighter casings than the metal ones, we can fill them with more explosives".

The Chinese “Mavic” brand of drone, costing between £1,600 and £4,800, depending on such factors as whether they are fitted with daytime cameras or more expensive nighttime versions, have become the most popular used by Ukraine.

Curly explains that last year the Chinese manufacturers, he believes probably at the behest of their Kremlin friends, introduced a tweak designed to prevent the drones from operating in Ukraine. But he said Ukrainian IT experts quickly found a way around that obstacle.

But, as ever-more drones are used and each side gets better at destroying more of them, Ukrainians searched around for cheaper options and quicker methods to replenish losses.

The solution has been to make them, or as much of them as possible, domestically. Many of the components though have to be imported from abroad and Ukrainians and Russians have been competing to buy up huge quantities of available parts wherever they are found.

Inside Curly's "laboratory," arrays of four-propeller “quadrocopter” drones, cover worktops. "Here we experiment how best to use what is available and how to improve it or design new methods,” he says.

He adds that destroying enemy equipment was more important than using up a drone to hit a few men. But he said drones are used if a Russian human wave assault threatens to overwhelm a Ukrainian position.

Ukrainian soldier – codename ‘Curly’ – in his ‘laboratory’ 3D-printing bomb casings for drones (Askold Krushelnycky)

As Ukraine's artillery shell supplies have become critically low because a bitter dispute in the American Congress has blocked military aid to Kyiv, drones have taken on tasks previously done by the big guns.

This base Curly works from is operated by members of his 10th Independent Mountain Assault Brigade defending, since the summer of 2022, around 20 miles of the most viciously contested frontline threading through Ukraine. It is located in a mostly-deserted village where many of the houses have been reduced to rubble or charred skeletons by artillery and the one main road is cratered by shellfire and churned up by tanks and other heavy armoured vehicles, trucks and ambulances sprinting to and from the frontline.

Curly takes us around the base working in some remaining houses, which have rooms with banks of video screens showing images from cameras carried by the drones as they hunt for targets or attack their prey. Other rooms provide sleeping quarters.

A nearby field has metal hoops rigged up for drone operators to practice flying through or test out modified UAVs.

The main task of the base is to support the brigade’s artillery positions by spotting and destroying Russian artillery or howitzers that could target Ukrainian positions.

The UAVs used in the conflict until last year were relatively slow and guided by operators monitoring screens with images from the drones’ cameras.

Since last summer they have been overtaken by First Person View (FPV) drones where the operator wears goggles allowing them to see directly through the UAV’s camera and thus guide them more precisely in real time.

‘Curly' with a bomb he has made (Askold Krushelnycky)

These type of drones are more manoeuvrable and faster than the older varieties, can fly at around 60 mph and go further, up to 15 miles depending on conditions. Their pilots require more training to hone their skills.

The group of combat drone flyers introduced to The Independent, who asked not to be photographed, are mostly young. Their leader, in his early twenties, sported a beard and a ponytail.

They have their own bases with living quarters, storage and repair areas. Like Curly's "laboratory" they are usually behind the frontline, but the pilots drive nearer for their missions. To prevent being located and destroyed by the enemy tracking signals from their remote controls, the pilots, where possible, leave “repeaters” - devices that retransmit those electronic signals to the drone but are hundreds of yards away from where the pilot is concealed.

As the importance of UAVs has increased, so have the countermeasures against them. Drones can be vulnerable to anti-air missiles or marksmen using specialised large-caliber sniper rifles. Or even to ordinary machine guns.

However, shooting them down is an ineffective response to the huge numbers of small drones now being used by both sides against armoured vehicles, artillery, missile and air defence systems as well as soldiers on the move or in entrenchments.

The most efficient way to bring down a UAV guided by radio signals is to use electronic warfare (EW) techniques.

But here too Russia has an advantage because it devoted much effort in the decade prior to its invasion of Ukraine to developing EW capabilities which interfere with the GPS and remote guidance control systems in Ukrainian UAVs causing them to smash to the ground.

Ukrainian servicemen of the attack drones battalion of the Achilles 92nd brigade unload a Vampire combat drone near Bakhmut (REUTERS)

The UK’s Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) think tank has said Moscow’s EW measures allows it to destroy around 10,000 Ukrainian drones each month and senior Ukrainian military officials have admitted Russia’s EW ability is currently still superior to Ukraine’s.

Curly says that he has lost eight drones in recent days to Russian EW but added “We are trying to catch up with Russia’s EW capabilities, and both sides are searching for new methods to disable or destroy the other side’s UAVs. Every high-tech weapon or piece of equipment contains computerised components that, in theory, are vulnerable to interference and disruption by electronic means.”

Both Ukraine and Russia have developed compact EW devices that can be carried by tanks and other expensive hardware or installed in trenches and bunkers.

Ukrainians last year finished trials on a rifle-like weapon that focuses disabling signals on approaching enemy drones.

Last autumn Ukraine’s former military commander in chief, general Valery Zaluzhny, said the ground war had come to a deadlock reminiscent of that on First World War battlefields. He said that a “technological leap” comparable to the Chinese invention of gunpowder was likely needed to break the stalemate.

It seems almost certain that technological breakthroughs will be to make autonomous control and guidance systems that will make swift and highly manoeuvrable drones less susceptible to electronic warfare.

This type of drone would be launched and initially operated by the pilot who, from a distance can choose a target and lock the drone onto it. Once the drone gets this “fix” its autonomous, artificial intelligence type, control system operates independently of the pilot whose remote control apparatus, acutely vulnerable to EW, is the weakest link in existing drone missions.

Hence the autonomous drone cannot be deflected by EW and continues and can even adjust its course for a moving target. Also its pilot, for the initial launch, needs much less skill than the level required by current FPV pilots.

Ukraine’s minister for digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, says that Ukrainian engineers are working on devising drone control systems with AI capability.

Ukrainians know Russians have devoted much effort to adapting AI for UAVs and are already experimenting with versions of such autonomous drones. Reflecting the importance his government attaches to producing vast quantities of UAVs, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced Ukraine’s intention to produce one million drones this year. Kyiv's allies have pledged provide hundreds of thousands more drones.

For Curly, his goal is clear: “This war has turned into a race between us and the Russians to develop the most innovative, effective and destructive ways to use drones."