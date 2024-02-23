Two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 2024 will be a tipping point

It is often said that anniversaries are artificial landmarks with little meaning of their own, and there is truth in that. They can, nonetheless, offer a useful gauge of change. The second anniversary of what Russia then called its “special military operation” – and what Ukraine and most of the Western world now calls Russia’s “full-scale invasion” – presents a salutary reminder of where we were two years ago, one year ago, and where we are today.

Before that, though, forgive a small digression into terminology. Personally, I tend to call what happened in the early hours of 24 February 2022 simply an invasion. That is what it was: an old-fashioned invasion of one sovereign state by another. Russia’s term, “special military operation”, cast its action as something akin to a short-term punitive raid, a designation disproved many times over by the numbers of troops fielded by Russia and the fact that a war is still raging.

To speak of Russia’s “full-scale invasion”, however – as is now almost compulsory in the English-speaking world – carries a coding of its own. It is to follow the Kyiv government’s view that there was an earlier Russian invasion, in 2014, which went largely unacknowledged internationally.