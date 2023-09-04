Luton Airport buses arrive in Ukraine to help fight war against Putin

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Buses from Luton Airport have arrived in Ukraine to help troops on the frontline in the war against Vladimir Putin.

The buses, operated by Go-Ahead, were used until March this year to shuttle passengers between Luton Airport and the nearby railway station.

They will now be used as rest areas for soldiers in Eastern Ukraine and to transport supplies for front-line troops after being donated to a charity supporting the Ukrainian war effort.

Go-Ahead donated the vehicles to local charity, Swindon Humanitarian Aid Partnership, which provides vehicles to Ukraine that can be used as field hospitals and rest areas for troops or for transporting supplies.

The buses, which still have their Luton Airport livery intact, will be fitted with shower and toilet facilities.

One of the buses is likely to be used as a mobile exhibition in Ukraine showing the devastation brought about by the Russian onslaught, Go-Ahead said.

A spokesperson for the company said: “These vehicles have done years of duty shuttling holidaymakers and suitcases. They’re now retired from airport duty and we’re glad they can be put to good use – as a small contribution to Ukraine’s war effort.”

Last month, Sheffield-based bus firm First donated two buses to Ukraine, loaded with medical aid.

Mercy mission organiser Craig George, of Ukraine UK Aid Volunteer Group, said they would be used by volunteer medics in freshly targeted areas.