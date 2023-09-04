Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Luton Airport buses arrive in Ukraine to help fight war against Putin

The buses were used until March this year to shuttle passengers between Luton Airport and the nearby railway station

Martha McHardy
Monday 04 September 2023 17:14
Comments
<p>Buses from Luton Airport have arrived in Ukraine</p>

Buses from Luton Airport have arrived in Ukraine

(@TheGoAheadGroup via Twitter)

Buses from Luton Airport have arrived in Ukraine to help troops on the frontline in the war against Vladimir Putin.

The buses, operated by Go-Ahead, were used until March this year to shuttle passengers between Luton Airport and the nearby railway station.

They will now be used as rest areas for soldiers in Eastern Ukraine and to transport supplies for front-line troops after being donated to a charity supporting the Ukrainian war effort.

Go-Ahead donated the vehicles to local charity, Swindon Humanitarian Aid Partnership, which provides vehicles to Ukraine that can be used as field hospitals and rest areas for troops or for transporting supplies.

The buses, which still have their Luton Airport livery intact, will be fitted with shower and toilet facilities.

Recommended

One of the buses is likely to be used as a mobile exhibition in Ukraine showing the devastation brought about by the Russian onslaught, Go-Ahead said.

A spokesperson for the company said: “These vehicles have done years of duty shuttling holidaymakers and suitcases. They’re now retired from airport duty and we’re glad they can be put to good use – as a small contribution to Ukraine’s war effort.”

Last month, Sheffield-based bus firm First donated two buses to Ukraine, loaded with medical aid.

Mercy mission organiser Craig George, of Ukraine UK Aid Volunteer Group, said they would be used by volunteer medics in freshly targeted areas.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in