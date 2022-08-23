Zelensky vows to restore Ukrainian rule in Russia-annexed Crimea

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to restore Ukrainian rule over Russia-annexed Crimea, a move that he said would help re-establish “world law and order”.

Ukraine’s president told an international conference on Crimea that regaining control of the peninsula, seized and annexed by Russia in 2014 in a move not recognised by most other countries, would be the “biggest anti-war step.”

“It all began with Crimea, and it will end with Crimea,” Mr Zelensky said in an opening address to the Crimea Platform, a forum that seeks to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity and end Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

“And this is true, and I believe in it 100 per cent, that to overcome terror, to return guarantees and security to our region, to Europe, to the whole world, it is necessary to gain victory in the fight against Russian aggression.”

“It is necessary to liberate Crimea from occupation,” he said. “This will be the resuscitation of world law and order.”

People rest on a beach as smoke and flames rise after explosions at a Russian military airbase, in Novofedorivka (Reuters)

Mr Zelensky said representatives of about 60 states and international organisations were taking part in the summit, including about 40 presidents and prime ministers. Almost all were participating online but Polish president Andrzej Duda attended during a visit to Kyiv.

Russia shows no sign of abandoning Crimea, home to its Black Sea fleet, and has used the peninsula as a platform to launch missile strikes on Ukrainian targets.

“Despite (Russian) threats, Ukraine is strong enough to see the prospects for Ukrainian Crimea,” Mr Zelensky said. “Ukraine’s restoration of control over the Crimea peninsula will be a historic anti-war step in Europe restoring security and justice.”

He said Russia had turned Crimea into “an ecological disaster zone and a military springboard for aggression”, using it to fire 750 cruise missiles at “cities and communities”.

Russia was unable to verify how many missiles have been launched from Crimea during the conflict.

Violence in Crimea has ramped up recently, with four blasts hitting Belbek military airport at the end of last week. Russian air defences were activated shortly after over a raid on the Kerch Bridge, which was followed by explosions at Saki airbase.

Last week, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said that Russian commanders are likely increasingly concerned with the “deterioration in security across Crimea, which functions as rear base area for the occupation”.

Additional reporting by Reuters.