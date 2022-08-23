Ukraine war news - live: Kyiv warns of increased Russian attacks around independence day
National holiday comes nears six-month mark
Kyiv has warned that Russia could be planning to ramp up its attacks to coincide with Ukrainian independence day.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the Kremlin could try “something particularly ugly” around the national holiday, which coincides with the war’s six-month milestone on Wednesday.
The US also indicated that Russia is planning to scale up its aerial assaults this week, with its embassy in Kyiv telling American citizens to leave the Ukrainian capital if they can.
“The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days,” it said on its website.
This comes as the UN secretary general told countries to stop “nuclear sabre-rattling”.
Speaking on Monday, Antonio Guterres said the world faced a "maximum moment of danger", adding that "humanity’s future is in our hands today”.
Recent shelling around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility, which is currently in Russian-held territory, has raised fears of a potential catastrophe there. Both sides have accused the other of endangering the site’s safety.
Ukraine will respond ‘powerfully’ to any Russian attacks on independence day, says Zelensky
Ukraine has threatened to respond powerfully if Russian troops carry out attacks to coincide with Ukrainian independence day.
“If they hit us, they will receive a response, a powerful response,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said. “I want to say that each day...this response will grow, it will get stronger and stronger.”
The US has urged its citizens to leave Kyiv as a precaution, as Washington believes Moscow may target the Ukrainian capital.
Around 720,000 tonnes of food have left Ukraine under grain export deal
Around 720,000 tonnes of grain have left Ukraine in the past month on 33 cargo ships, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry has said.
Trade ships have been able to leave Ukraine under an agreement signed with Russia on 22 July. Moscow’s blockade of Ukraine’s ports previously made this impossible, driving up food prices.
A further 18 vessels are awaiting permission to leave three Ukrainian ports, according to Kyiv.
The agriculture ministry added that its overall grain exports could reach four million tonnes in August, one million more than in July.
Russian tourists could be banned from neighbouring countries, says Lithuania
The European countries bordering Russia could stop Russian tourists from entering their borders if the bloc does not introduce an EU-wide ban, Lithuania has said.
Estonia, Finland Latvia, Lithuania and Poland and Finland all have a border with Russia.
“I have talked to ministers from all these countries... I don’t see many differences politically,” Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in Vilnius.
“Russian tourists shouldn’t be in the European Union...Their country is undertaking genocide,” he added.
At least 374 children killed by Russian attacks, says Kyiv
At least 374 children have been killed in Russian attacks since the war started 6 months ago, Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office has said.
Another 723 children have been injured by the Kremlin’s forces assaults, it said.
The office added that the true number of casualties is likely to be much higher, as the current total does not include victims in Russian-held areas.
Russia tries to repair river link to Kherson
Russia is building a floating bridge over the Dnipro after Ukraine destroyed the river crossing, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.
In its latest update, the MoD said Moscow had moved barges into position beside the damaged Antonivsky road bridge. The crossing connects the Russian-held city of Kherson to the east.
If successful, the move “will almost certainly increase the capacity of the crossing point compared to the ferry”, it added.
Polish president in Kyiv to discuss more support for Ukraine
Polish president Andrzej Duda is in Kyiv to discuss military and economic support for Ukraine.
He has already met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky three times in Ukraine this year.
“The visit will include a meeting with president Zelensky and talks on military support and defence of Ukraine in the economic, humanitarian and political sense,” Mr Duda’s office said of the latest trip.
“The presidents will discuss the political support Poland could offer to convince other countries to keep helping Ukraine,” it added.
Poland has been one of Kyiv’s closest allies since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.
Russian paratrooper says Putin’s justification for war in Ukraine ‘is a lie’
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine earlier this year has hit out at the Kremlin, saying the justification for its invasion is a “lie”.
Pavel Filatyev, who served in the 56th air assault regiment, recently published a 141-page damning account of his experiences on the frontline.
Speaking from an undisclosed location, he told CNN: “We were dragged into this serious conflict where we’re just destroying towns and not actually liberating anyone. All of that’s a lie. We’re simply destroying peaceful lives.”
Russian paratrooper says Putin’s justification for war in Ukraine ‘is a lie’
Russia’s actions are needlessly ‘destroying peaceful lives’, says Pavel Filatyev
Russia ‘planning attacks’ on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, US says
The US has said the Kremlin is planning to carry out attacks against civilian buildings in Ukraine in the coming days.
The alleged threat comes ahead of Ukrainian Independence Day on Wednesday.
The US embassy in Kyiv has warned its citizens to leave the capital if they can.
"The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," it said on its website.
Nuclear risk at ‘highest point in decades’, warns UN boss
The threat of a nuclear catastropher is at its “highest point in decades”, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has said.
With the globe at a “maximum moment of danger”, countries should refrain from “nuclear sabre-rattling”, he added.
His warning comes as fears remain over shelling close to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is now in Russian-held territory.
Both sides have blamed the other for threatening the safety of the site.
Alexander Lifirenko, a resident in nearby Enerhodar, expressed his community’s fears.
"Of course, we are worried...It’s like sitting on a powder keg," he told Reuters.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Ukraine war.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies