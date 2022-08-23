Russian paratrooper says war in Ukraine is ‘simply destroying peaceful lives’

Russian paratrooper has criticised the Kremlin for the war in Ukraine, saying the war is “simply destroying peaceful lives” and “not actually liberating anyone.”

Pavel Filatyev published a 141-page account of his experiences fighting in Ukraine earlier this year.

“It’s awful to realise that Russia is destroying Ukraine, and Ukraine hates Russia because of what we are doing, and that the whole world thinks Russians are animals and bad people,” Filatyev told CNN.

The 34-year-old fled Russia fearing for his safety, after he was recuperated there after suffering an eye infection.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.