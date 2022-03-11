Heart-stopping moment Ukrainians defuse live Russian bomb using water bottle
Explosions could be heard in background as disposal experts worked on weapon
Shells heard falling as Ukrainians defuse unexploded Russian bomb
Two fearless Ukrainians used just a bottle of water and their bare hands as they defused a live Russian bomb.
One disposal expert dripped water over the tip of the unexploded weapon as the other gently removed the detonator in amazing video footage released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
The water was reportedly dripped over the tip of the weapon to prevent static discharge as the top of the bomb was carefully unscrewed.
And the men carried out their alarming task as the sound of explosions could be heard in the background of the 30-second video.
Neither specialist even appeared to be wearing protective equipment as they carried out the work in the northern city of Chernihiv, where the bomb came from a downed Russian fighter jet, according to the Ukrainian government.
CNN’s Anderson Cooper described the footage as “a moment of remarkable cool under pressure.”
Meanwhile, the White House said on Friday that there are “strong indications” that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine.
“We have all seen the devastating images coming out of Ukraine and are appalled by Russia’s brutal tactics. Pregnant women on stretchers, apartment buildings shelled, families killed while seeking safety from this terrible violence. We are also seeing reports of other types of potential abuses, including sexual and gender-based violence,” White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told reporters aboard Air Force One.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies