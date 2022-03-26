Satellite images show sky turned black by thick smoke after Russian bombing of fuel depot near Kyiv
Fire raged into the following day, reports say
The sky over a Ukrainian village near Kyiv turned black after a Russian air stike on a fuel storage facility.
Satellite images from Maxar show thick smoke billowing from a huge fire at the site of the attack in Kalynivka, some 25 miles south of the Ukrainian capital, on Thursday night.
AFP reported that the fire continued into the next day.
Russia said it fired “Kalibir high-precision sea-based cruise missiles” at the fuel depot, which it claimed was the largest remaining fuel base of the Ukrainian military.
Kalynivka is an agricultural village with a population of around 5,000.
Residents fear it would be further targeted if the stalled Russian offensive on Kyiv were to restart.
Nearby Vasylkiv has been hit before – a Russian strike in the early days of the war hit an oil field in the town – but Friday’s attack is unlike anything the people of Kalynivka have experienced before.
One resident told AFP the explosion shattered windows in several houses.
Tamila Ivanyuk, 57, told the news agency: “We saw the explosion and the blazing fire. It was very scary.”
Russia went on to target Ukraine’s fuel supply again on the weekend.
Hundreds of miles to the west, Russia was reported by local officials in Lviv to have attacked a fuel storage depot on Saturday.
Local residents were to told to stay indoors as thick plumes of smoke rose from the wreckage of the facility.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies