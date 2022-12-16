Vladimir Putin’s forces are expected to launch a new offensive on Ukraine early next year, including a renewed bid to take Kyiv by force, Ukrainian defence chiefs have said.
"The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops. I have no doubt they will have another go at Kyiv," Ukrainian general Valery Zaluzhniy said yesterday, warning of fresh attacks as soon as January.
This was reiterated by the Ukrainian defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov, who said Kyiv is seeing mounting evidence that Russia plans a broad new offensive.
In his nightly address, Volodymyr Zelensky said “brutal Russian attacks continue” in Donbas as in recent weeks.
“The occupiers throw everyone and everything they have into the offensive. They cannot defeat our army, so they physically destroy every town and village so that there are no buildings, not even walls, that can be used for any kind of defence…,” he said.
This comes as European Union leaders agreed to provide €18bn for Ukraine to finance the war-hit country next year along with slapping a ninth package of sanctions on Russia.
Russia gearing for attacks in January, will make a fresh bid to capture Kyiv - Ukraine
Russian forces are looking to launch a new offensive in January along with a second attempt to capture Kyiv, Ukrainian defence officials said citing evidence.
The attacks could come as early as January, Ukrainian general Valery Zaluzhniy and general Oleksandr Syrskiy said yesterday.
"The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops. I have no doubt they will have another go at Kyiv," Mr Zaluzhniy told The Economist magazine.
The military push can come from the eastern Donbas area — where Russia has already battered Ukraine, the south or neighbouring Belarus, along with another ground assault on Kyiv, which Moscow failed to capture early in the invasion, the officials said.
Ukrainian defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the country was seeing mounting evidence that Russia is planning a broad new offensive.
This could come in February, he said, citing the likelihood of half of the conscripted 300,000 troops to enter the war’s battlefield after finishing their training.
“The second part of the mobilisation, 150,000 approximately ... do a minimum of three months to prepare. It means they are trying to start the next wave of the offensive probably in February, like last year. That’s their plan,” Mr Reznikov told The Guardian.
Earlier this week, Moscow ruled out Volodymyr Zelensky’s Christmas truce plea, taking Ukraine to its 11th month of war.
