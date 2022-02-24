Ukrainians have been fleeing to neighbouring central European nations as Russia’s assault intensified and warnings were issued of a major refugee crisis.

Steady lines of people carrying backpacks and dragging suitcases formed at the border crossings and aid agencies warned the conflict could trigger one of the world’s largest ever refugee crises.

The UN said the situation was quickly deteriorating and called on countries to stand ready to support the thousands of displaced Ukrainians who were already “starting to flee their homes to seek safety” after Russia launched an all-out invasion of its neigbhour by land, air and sea.

The US has predicted that up to five million people could be displaced by the conflict, and Poland alone is preparing to receive up to one million refugees.

The International Rescue Committee urged EU member states to commit their support publicly, withsenior representative and former French minister Harlem Désir telling The Independent: “This should not be looked at as another migration crisis. This is a crisis of war. It should not be business as usual, we need real support for the Ukrainian people.”

At the border crossing in Medyka, Poland. Vitalii Koval, 50, who was fleeing with his wife and two young daughters, aged 3 and 5, said: “It’s the 21st century, why? It’s just terrible, unbelievable.”

Poland set up reception points for refugees near border crossings, and was preparing a medical train to transport wounded Ukrainians with a list of 1,230 hospitals that could admit the injured.

Csaba Bodnar, 27, and his younger brother Tamas, had travelled to the Hungarian border to escape conscription into the Ukrainian military. “No one wants to get conscripted, no one wants to die,” Tamas said. “It’s clear that those who can, they flee.”

According to local media, the Hungarian government is expecting 600,000 Ukrainians to cross the border.

One NGO in Poland said their phones had not stopped ringing since early Thursday morning as Ukrainians tried to flee.

“Until yesterday the Ukrainians we talk to were saying they didn’t want to panic, that they didn’t have plans to move,” said CEO of Forum Migracyjne, Agnieska Kosowicz. “Then from early this morning we started receiving calls of people crying over the phone, asking how they can flee.”

Ukrainians living in Poland, of which there are around 1.5 million, were in a “panic” because many of their loved ones in Ukraine are unable to leave, Ms Kosowicz told The Independent.

Local officials have drawn up lists of accommodation for an influx of refugees.

“There are some 300,000 places identified for people if they arrive, but I don’t think this is sufficient,” Ms Kosowicz said.

“I don’t think Poland is prepared for anything bigger than a few million people. Last year Poland evacuated 1,000 people from Afghanistan, and it was a huge challenge to the Polish system.”

Slovakia’s prime minister Eduard Heger said that Ukrainians fleeing their country should be treated with “compassion and understanding”.

In Portugal, prime minister Antonia Costa said Ukrainians were “very welcome”, adding: “Your family, friends and acquaintances who want to seek safety and destiny to continue their lives are also very welcome.”

Germany’s interior minister Nancy Faeser offered support to eastern Europe countries “in the event of large refugee movements”.

She said Germany was in discussions with the European Council on whether to trigger a law that would offer Ukrainians an unbureaucractic way to receive temporary protection in the EU.

“All member states should tell the EU Commission and Poland that they are ready to welcome refugees,” said Mr Désir of the International Rescue Committee. “They should give figures for the number of people they can take in and those numbers don’t need to be a limit.”

“All European states and other democracies should commit to welcoming them. Ukrainians share our values, that’s why they are being attacked, and why they need our full support.”