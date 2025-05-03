47 injured in Russian drone attack in Kharkiv
Russia fired nearly 200 exploding drones and decoys overnight, Ukraine air force says
A Russian drone barrage targeting Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has left 47 people injured, according to local authorities.
The attack, which came late on Friday, saw drones strike 12 locations across the city, impacting residential buildings and vehicles, as confirmed by Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the locations included civilian infrastructure.
In the wake of the assault, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the country’s international allies for increased and more decisive support.
Taking to X in the early hours of Saturday, Zelenskyy stressed the urgent need for strengthened air defences.
"While the world hesitates with decisions, nearly every night in Ukraine turns into a nightmare, costing lives," he wrote.
He emphasised the necessity of "strong and real decisions" from partners, including the United States, Europe, and all nations striving for peace.
The Ukrainian Air Force said on Saturday that Russia had fired 183 exploding drones and decoys overnight.
Of those, 77 were intercepted by Ukrainian defenses, while a further 73 were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.
The Air Force also reported that Russia launched two ballistic missiles.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Defence Ministry said its air defences shot down 170 Ukrainian drones overnight.
The ministry said eight cruise missiles and three guided missiles were also intercepted.
In southern Russia, four people were injured in a drone strike on the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk overnight, according to Krasnodar Region Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev.
The latest wave of attacks comes after the US and Ukraine on Wednesday signed an agreement granting American access to Ukraine’s vast mineral resources, finalising a deal months in the making.
The deal could enable continued military aid to Kyiv amid concerns that President Donald Trump might scale back support in ongoing peace negotiations with Russia.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the news in a press release, which described the agreement as a recognition of the “significant financial and material support that the people of the United States have provided to the defence of Ukraine.”
“As the president has said, the United States is committed to helping facilitate the end of this cruel and senseless war,” said Mr Bessent.
“This agreement signals clearly to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centred on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments