US spy chiefs warn Putin may intensify Ukraine assault and say situation in Kyiv could be ‘desperate’ in 10 days
US spy chiefs have warned that Vladimir Putin may intensify his unprovoked attack on Ukraine and that the situation in Kyiv may become “desperate” in the next 10 days.
The intelligence community leaders say that despite the military setbacks for Russia and the sanctions the country now faces, the Kremlin is likely to continue to “escalate” its assault on the embattled country.
And the result could be that the capital city possibly runs out of food and water supplies within the next two weeks.
