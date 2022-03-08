US spy chiefs warn Putin may intensify Ukraine assault and say situation in Kyiv could be ‘desperate’ in 10 days

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 08 March 2022 19:02
Comments
<p>Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint on a main road in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022.</p>

Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint on a main road in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022.

(AP)

US spy chiefs have warned that Vladimir Putin may intensify his unprovoked attack on Ukraine and that the situation in Kyiv may become “desperate” in the next 10 days.

The intelligence community leaders say that despite the military setbacks for Russia and the sanctions the country now faces, the Kremlin is likely to continue to “escalate” its assault on the embattled country.

And the result could be that the capital city possibly runs out of food and water supplies within the next two weeks.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in