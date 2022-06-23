As war rages on in Ukraine, a journalist who has been running a Twitter thread of developments since the conflict began, will be on hand to answer reader questions.

Tim White, who tweets under the handle @TWMCLtd, is a documentary maker specialising in Ukraine and eastern Europe and appeared on a recent panel event run by The Independent: Deciphering Russia’s misinformation: How do we sort fact from fiction?

During the event, the panel discussed specific topics such as the massacre in Bucha and the claims and counter-claims of war crimes, current events in Mariupol and the incident involving the Russian warship off Snake Island. Tim highlighted the long-running use of misinformation by Moscow, referencing incidents such as the MH-17 tragedy. You can watch it back here.

Tim said he will attempt to tackle any question during the ‘Ask Me Anything’. He added: “I keep a daily thread on Twitter of all developments, political and military, with a sprinkling of my own comments and analysis too.”

If you’re looking for inspiration for questions, you might like to ask: Are sanctions (on Russia) working? Is Russia running out of weapons? What is Putin’s objective? Will he stop at capturing all of Donbas region?What will happen if Putin dies (many rumours surround his health)? Can Ukraine win the war? Will Ukraine be forced to cede territory to attain peace?

This week, the battle for the east Ukrainian cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk is “entering a sort of fearsome climax”, according to one of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s advisers.

Oleksiy Arestovych made the comment as Ukrainian forces try to cling onto this part of Luhansk province in the face of fierce Russian attacks.

The Kremlin’s troops have recently captured more territory in the industrial Donbas region, taking control of the settlements of Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka to the south of Lysychansk, according to the Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai.

In its latest report on the battle for the Donbas, the British Ministry of Defence said on Thursday that Russian soldiers had most likely advanced three miles towards Lysychansk from the south since Sunday.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of the massive Russian strikes in the east of the country. “The goal of the occupiers in this direction remains the same - they want to destroy the whole Donbas step by step,” he said in his late night address.

This comes as the EU is set to decide whether to grant Ukraine candidacy status.

