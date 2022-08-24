Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine was ‘reborn’ when Russia invaded six months ago

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Volodymyr Zelensky has told Ukrainians in an emotional speech to mark 31 years of independence that the country was reborn when Russia invaded.

In a recorded speech aired on the six-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s president said that the country no longer saw the war ending when there was peace, but when Kyiv was actually victorious.

He said that Ukraine would recapture annexed Crimea and occupied areas in the east.

“A new nation appeared in the world on 24 February at 4 in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget,” he said.

The 44-year-old wartime leader delivered the speech in his trademark combat fatigues in front of Kyiv’s central monument to independence from the Russia-controlled Soviet Union.

“What for us is the end of the war? We used to say: peace. Now we say: victory,” he said.

The streets of central Kyiv were unusually empty for independence day on Wednesday morning following days of dire warnings of the possibility that Russia could launch fresh missile attacks on major cities.

More follows...