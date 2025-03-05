Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US has cut its intelligence sharing with Ukraine, severely impacting the flow of crucial information that Kyiv uses to help target Russia's forces and fend off attacks.

The blow comes in the wake of Donald Trump suspending military aid to Ukraine after an explosive row with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House – and despite the US leader boasting during an address to Congress about receiving a letter from Mr Zelensky in which he expressed willingness to come to the negotiating table in an attempt to end Russia's invasion.

“We have taken a step back and are pausing and reviewing all aspects of this relationship,” Mr Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz said.

Mr Zelensky had bowed to the intense pressure from Mr Trump on Tuesday night, calling the White House meeting “regrettable” in a statement and pledging to enter peace talks. Sources have told The Independent that should Ukraine’s supplies of US Patriot missiles run out, it would be unable to defend itself in a matter of days.

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump has said he appreciates a letter from Volodymyr Zelensky saying Ukraine is ready to sign a minerals agreement ‘at any time’ after the deal broke down last week (Carl Court/PA) ( PA Wire )

CIA Director John Ratcliffe called the intelligence suspension a “pause” and said it came after the disastrous meeting in the Oval Office on Friday. Mr Ratcliffe said Mr Trump wanted to know that Mr Zelensky was serious about peace.

“On the military front and the intelligence front, the pause that allowed that to happen will go away, and I think we'll work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as we have,” Mr Ratcliffe said.

Ukraine could soon be receiving intelligence – and military support – from the US once Mr Zelensky shows to Trump he is serious about participating in talks on Mr Trump's terms, Mr Waltz said on the Fox News Channel.

“I think if we can nail down these negotiations and move towards these negotiations and, in fact, put some confidence building measures on the table, then the president will take a hard look at lifting this pause,” he said. “We have to know that both sides are sincerely negotiating towards a partial, then permanent, peace.”

Andriy Yermak, the head of Mr Zelensky’s office, said he had spoken to Mr Waltz on the phone later on Wednesday to “discuss the next steps towards a just and lasting peace”.

open image in gallery White House national security advisor Mike Waltz says the US could restore intelligence if Ukraine shows it is serious about peace talks ( AP )

“We also exchanged views on security issues and the alignment of positions within the framework of bilateral relations between Ukraine and the United States,” he wrote on X.

“We have scheduled a meeting for our teams in the near future to continue this important work.”

After the announcement, Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons that it was vital to ensure the US did not disengage from Ukraine.

“I’ve always been clear that we need to ensure that the US, the UK, Europe and Ukraine are working together, but we must not choose between the US and Europe – we never have historically, and we’re not going to do so now,” he said.

The suspension of intelligence is the latest in a long series of issues that are testing US-Ukraine relations.

Mykhalio Podolyak, a senior advisor to Mr Zelensky, told The Independent that they were focusing on staying “pragmatic” despite what he described as an “emotional discussion” in the White House last week.

Speaking just moments before the US suspension of intelligence but after the temporary end of military support, he said Mr Zelensky’s team believed the latter aid would be reinstated because it was a vital “instrument for keeping Russia down and putting pressure” on them.

open image in gallery The meeting between Mr Trump and the Ukraine president quickly went off the rails ( AFP/Getty )

Mr Trump’s administration, he insisted, was focused on ending the war in Ukraine and Kyiv needs some form of US support to achieve this. He added that they would be asking for more military aid soon.

On the spat in the White House, he insisted that “sometimes emotional conversation is needed, even if it’s out of protocol”, to ensure that the US and Ukraine are aligned.

“There were some ambiguities regarding the interpretation of the war both from the United States and Ukraine sides that didn’t allow us to achieve synchronised constructive negotiation positions on the war, Russia, Russian motives and so on,” he said.

“That emotional conversation allowed us to come to more constructive approaches towards each other.”

In the weeks running up to yesterday’s announcement, US-Ukraine relations had taken a monumental hit. They were already strained after Mr Trump announced he had held talks with Mr Putin and begun US-Russia talks on reestablishing ties, a move that left Kyiv and Europe worried an unfavourable deal could be done over their head.

open image in gallery It comes as China has dramatically ramped up the war of words with the US in Mr Trump’s trade war ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

An initial US request for Kyiv to give Washington access to $500 billion of Ukraine’s untapped critical mineral resources, without the compensation of American security guarantees to prevent future Russian aggression, was then decried by Mr Zelensky as “not a serious” proposal.

The US president then accused the Ukrainian leader of being a “dictator” with approval rates as low as four per cent. In reality, Mr Zelensky’s ratings are closer to 60 per cent.

In response, Mr Zelensky said Mr Trump was living in a “disinformation bubble” of Russian making. Then came the White House spat. The only beneficiary of that, said Ukraine’s allies, was Mr Putin.

"Of course, Trump wants fast actions and activities. Having observed his strategies, we can see that his style of doing politics is to dominate the information and diplomatic fields," Mr Podolyak adds.

"But again, it’s not about Trump. It’s not about Ukraine’s willingness to sit down at the negotiating table. It’s about Russia."

Meanwhile, China warned the US it was ready to fight “any type” of war as it retaliated against Mr Trump's mounting trade tariffs.

The trade war between the two superpowers escalated on Tuesday as Mr Trump hiked his levies on Chinese goods to a total of 20 per cent, and China retaliated by imposing 15 per cent tariffs on American agricultural goods.

The Chinese embassy in Washington, in a post on X, said: “If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we're ready to fight till the end.”