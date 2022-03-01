Ukraine says foreigners who want to help them fight Russia will not need a visa

Ukraine has waived visa requirements for foreigners who want to come to the country to fight the Russian troops.

On Monday, president Volodymyr Zelensky authorised a decree that would allow foreigners to come to Ukraine to help its troops.

The decree brings in a “temporary visa-free regime” for foreigners who want to help Ukraine in its defence.

At present, the country requires citizens from the European Union and the US to have visas of more than 90 days within a six-month period for visiting.

The visa-free regime will be effective immediately from 1 March and will remain in effect as long as the martial law is in force in the country.

It does not, however, extend to Russian nationals, referred to as “citizens of the aggressor state,” reported Business Insider.

The move comes a day after the Ukrainian government announced the establishment of an International Legion for Foreigners who want to help in fighting Russian troops.

In a statement on his website, the president said: “Anyone who wants to join the defence of Ukraine, Europe, and the world can come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians against the Russian war criminals.”

The president had earlier at a press briefing on Saturday invited foreigners to come to Ukraine.

“Every friend of Ukraine who wants to join Ukraine in defending the country, please come over. We will give you weapons,” Mr Zelensky said.

“It will be announced very shortly, how this can be done. Everyone who is defending Ukraine is a hero,” he added.

The move to waive off visas for foreigners may make it easier for those outside Ukraine to fight the Russian troops.

On 24 February, Russia had announced what it called a “special military operation” in Ukraine and launched a full-scale invasion of the country.

Ukraine had soon after lifted age restrictions for citizens willing to join the army to fight the Russians.

The conflict has also forced thousands of people to flee their homes though many have stayed back without their families to fight Russian troops.

On Monday, delegations from both sides held talks at the border with Belarus, though they ended with no agreements except to keep talking.