Ukraine-Russia war latest: Chinese soldiers fighting for Putin have been captured, Zelensky says
North Korea has already sent troops to help Russian forces - now Zelensky is demanding an explanation from Beijing
Volodymyr Zelensky has alleged that Chinese soldiers have joined Russia’s war effort, two of whom have been taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces.
Kyiv’s forces engaged in battle with six Chinese troops in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian president said on Tuesday, adding that Ukraine believes there are “many more Chinese citizens in the occupier's units than just these two”.
It comes months after North Korea sent troops to assist the Russian war effort in its Kursk region, where Moscow’s forces reclaimed large swathes of land from Ukraine.
Mr Zelensky, who released a video of one of the captured soldiers, said he had ordered Ukrainian officials to obtain an official explanation from China, which he described as now being part of Russia’s war with Ukraine.
The Ukrainian president has demanded a response from the US and Kyiv’s western allies. “This definitely requires a response. A response from the United States, Europe, and all those around the world who want peace,” he said.
It comes after he confirmed for the first time that Ukrainian troops are operating in Russia’s Belgorod border region.
Zelensky: North Koreans fought us in Russia - but Chinese troops are fighting us in Ukraine
Speaking to reporters after revealing that Ukrainian troops had captured two Chinese soldiers fighting in eastern Ukraine, Mr Zelensky compared the development to the North Korean troops who joined Russian forces months ago.
“This is another country that militarily supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky told reporters according to the Financial Times.
“But there is a difference: the North Koreans fought against us on the front in Kursk, the Chinese are fighting on the territory of Ukraine.”
China another country accused of sending troops to Ukraine - after North Koreans fought in Kursk
Volodymyr Zelensky’s claims that Chinese troops have been fighting in Ukraine may pose a significant development, months after it emerged that North Korean troops were supporting the Russian war effort.
The question whether it is treated by the international community as direct nChinese involvement in the Russian war effort - as in the case of the North Korean troops who fought with Russian forces in Kursk.
Today’s video published by Mr Zelensky on X, showing a Chinese soldier in Ukrainian captivity, is reminiscent of a video which emerged nearly three months ago - when the first North Korean prisoners of war were captured.
North Korea sent around 12,000 troops to Russia to help Moscow’s forces to reclaim much of the Kursk region, where Ukraine had seized large swathes of territory.
Although the picture today is not as clear cut as it was in the case of North Korea - with evidence showing thousands of North Korean troops fighting in Kursk - Mr Zelensky claims there are “many more” Chinese troops fighting within Ukraine’s borders.
Chinese troops in Ukraine 'undermines Beijing's credibility', says Ukrainian minister
The Ukrainian foreign minister has condemned the alleged involvement of Chinese troops in the war in Ukraine.
“Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russia’s invasion army in Ukraine puts into question China’s declared stance for peace and undermines Beijing’s credibility as a responsible permanent member of the UN Security Council,” Kyiv’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X.
'There are many more' - Zelensky's comments on Chinese troops in full
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has alleged that Chinese citizens have been engaged in Russia’s war effort against Ukraine.
Here are his comments in full:
“Our military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army. This happened on Ukrainian territory—in the Donetsk region. Identification documents, bank cards, and personal data were found in their possession.
“We have information suggesting that there are many more Chinese citizens in the occupier's units than just these two. We are currently verifying all the facts—intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the relevant units of the Armed Forces are working on it.
“I have instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to immediately contact Beijing and clarify how China intends to respond to this.
“Russia's involvement of China, along with other countries, whether directly or indirectly, in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin intends to do anything but end the war. He is looking for ways to continue fighting. This definitely requires a response. A response from the United States, Europe, and all those around the world who want peace.
“The captured Chinese citizens are now in the custody of the Security Service of Ukraine.
“Relevant investigative and operational actions are ongoing.”
Breaking: Zelensky says Chinese soldiers fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky has alleged that Chinese soldiers were caught after joining Russia’s war effort in eastern Ukraine.
Kyiv’s forces fought six Chinese soldiers in Ukraine, taking two captive, the Ukrainian president said, adding that he expects a reaction from Washington.
He has ordered officials to obtain an official explanation from China regarding its soldiers fighting in Ukraine.
Mapped: All Ukrainian incursions into Russia - including activity in Belgorod confirmed by Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Ukrainian troops are active inside Russia’s Belgorod region, as Kyiv seeks to protect towns near the border.
The Ukrainian president described the move as “absolutely justified” as Ukraine looks to stave off Russian advances, as Moscow delays ceasefire negotiations in an apparent effort to seize more land.
After Ukraine’s foothold in Russia’s Kursk region collapsed in dramatic fashion - despite Ukrainian troops remaining in small pockets of the area - Kyiv may be searching to rebuild the leverage it had hoped to keep for any future ceasefire negotiations.
Read more here:
Mapped: All Ukrainian incursions into Russia - including activity in Belgorod
We will know in weeks if Putin is serious about peace, US says
US secretary of state Marco Rubio has said the US will know within weeks whether Vladimir Putin is serious about peace.
Speaking at the end of a two-day meeting of Nato foreign ministers, Mr Rubio said: "We will know soon enough, in a matter of weeks, not months, whether Russia is serious about peace or not. I hope they are.
"If this is dragging things out, President Trump's not going to fall into the trap of endless negotiations about negotiations.”
Washington’s Nato allies have accused Russia of stalling ceasefire effots, and Donald Trump has reportedly become wary of Mr Putin’s commitment to peace in Ukraine.
In Pictures: Belgian PM visits Kyiv
Belgium’s prime minister Bart de Wever is in Kyiv today for a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the fallen defenders of Ukraine, alongside the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Russia claims it is pushing Ukraine out of Kursk
The Kremlin claims it is continuing to take back territory gained by Ukraine in Russia’s Kursk region.
"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to crush the Ukrainian army formations on the territory of Kursk region," Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement.
The high-quality DeepState map of the conflict shows Ukraine currently retains about 58 square km of territory around the Kursk settlement of Guyevo.
It’s a far cry from the 1,300 square km Ukraine had gained in Kursk at the peak of its incursion, and Russia has been trying since August last year to eject Ukraine from the region.
Earlier today Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukrainian troops have also been active in the Belgorod region.
Russian commander Apti Alaudinov was quoted by Russian state news as saying on Friday that the situation in Belgorod was “under control”.
Zelensky honours Belgian defenders
The Ukrainian president has commemorated Belgians who have helped defend his country, alongside Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever.
“Today, together with the Prime Minister of Belgium, @Bart_DeWever, we commemorated our defenders—the warriors thanks to whom Ukraine is alive, free, and continues to fight,” Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X.
“We remember the feat of every man and woman who defended Ukraine at the cost of their own lives. Eternal honor and gratitude to the heroes.”
