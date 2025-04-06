The former head of MI6 said he is concerned that Donald Trump holds a biased view, believing Russia has a right to Ukraine due to its size.

Speaking to The Independent’s Sam Kiley, Alex Younger said: "What Putin says about Ukraine and his rationale, which is fundamentally that Ukraine got out of line and didn't understand it was in the Russian sphere of influence. I don't think he really sees that, he doesn't see what's wrong with that."

"There's a bias towards the idea that Russia has more rights than Ukraine because it's a bigger country," he added.

This follows Trump’s decision not to impose tariffs on Russia.