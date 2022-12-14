Ukraine news – live: Blasts rock Kyiv as 11 Iranian drones ‘shot down’
Explosions rocked Kyiv early morning today, sending many inside shelters as officials rang air raid alert for more than half an hour.
Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down a total of 11 Shahed drones, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said shortly after.
Kyiv oblast governor Oleksiy Kuleba said that air defence systems have been activated and are hitting targets.
This comes as Washington is expected to deliver its most advanced air defence system to help Ukraine protect its skies from Russian attacks, risking a response from Vladimir Putin who may view the move as an escalation.
Defence secretary Lloyd Austin could approve a directive to transfer at least one Patriot battery unit — seen as the US’s most modern missile defence system but also usually in short supply with allies racing to secure one for their nation — to Ukraine.
An announcement confirming the delivery of Patriot could be made as soon as tomorrow, according to US media reports. Alexander Vindman, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and onetime leader of Ukraine policy at the White House, said it would be a “very, very significant” addition to Ukrainian defence capabilities.
Kyiv hit as Ukraine claims to shoot down 13 Iranian-made Russian drones
Russian drone strikes hit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wedensday morning.
Kyiv and the surrounding area were targeted in the latest wave of Russian strikes. Thirteen Russian drones targeted energy infrastructure in the region but no energy facilities were actually damaged.
“Thanks to the brilliant work of the air defence forces, the energy infrastructure facilities were not damaged (on Wednesday) – all 13 drones were shot down,” Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian national power grid operator, said on the Telegram messaging app.
President Zelensky calls the Russians ‘terrorists’
Ukraine considers moves to ensure border security
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and top military officials discussed moves to ensure border security at a meeting of the supreme command on Wednesday, the president’s office said.
The office placed particular emphasis on the moves to secure the border in a statement issued after the meeting, without saying which part of the border was focused on.
The statement followed a flurry of military activity in neighbouring Belarus, an ally of Moscow. When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, it used Belarus as a launch pad.
“The recent activities of the enemy and the way to confront it were ... analysed. Particular attention was given to ensuring the security of Ukraine’s state border,” it said.
‘War’ is Japan’s word of the year after grim events of 2022
Japan has chosen the word “war” as the best description for the year 2022 in annual voting as part of a contest.
The Kanji character “sen”, meaning war or battle, was picked as the single most representative Japanese character in public voting held this week by a Kyoto-based organisation.
This was the 28th annual poll run by the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation, where public votes select a Kanji character that describes the year.
Stuti Mishra reports:
The character ‘sen’ was chosen by 10,804 of the 223,768 entries
Pope urges 'humble' Christmas, with savings sent to Ukraine
Pope Francis called Wednesday for a “humble” Christmas this year, with savings from reduced spending on gifts donated to help the “suffering people of Ukraine.”
Francis called for “concrete gestures” of charity for Ukrainians this holiday season during his weekly general audience.
“It’s nice to celebrate Christmas and have parties, but let’s lower the level of Christmas spending a bit,” he said. “Let’s make a more humble Christmas, with more humble gifts, and let’s send what we save to the people of Ukraine who need it.”
Pope Francis is calling for a “humble” Christmas this year, with savings from reduced spending on gifts donated to Ukrainians
No proposals for ‘Christmas ceasefire’ in Ukraine, says Kremlin
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it had not received any proposals about a “Christmas ceasefire” in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called earlier this week on Russia to start withdrawing its troops from his country by Christmas as the first step towards a peace deal in the conflict, which has been raging for almost 10 months.
Russian drone strikes on Kyiv did not damage power sector
Russian drone strikes on Kyiv and the region around the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday did not damage any energy facilities, national power grid operator Ukrenergo said.
Since October, Russia has been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with big waves of missile and drone strikes.
“Thanks to the brilliant work of the air defence forces, the energy infrastructure facilities were not damaged (on Wednesday) - all 13 drones were shot down,” Ukrenergo said on the Telegram messaging app.
Reuters
Life on the eastern front with Ukraine’s troops
Deep in the forest and less than a mile from enemy Russian positions, the sound of incoming artillery landing nearby thunders every few minutes. The landscape is littered with unexploded ordnance, so the Ukrainian soldiers don’t dare step anywhere they have not before. They pack light because they might be on the move quickly – forward, they hope.
In their cramped, hastily dug mud outpost, they apologise that they only have tea – no room for coffee.
A commander manning one of Ukraine’s forward-most positions did not flinch at the roar of shells crashing close by as he zoomed in on his tablet to show how Kyiv’s forces in the area have advanced within five miles of Kreminna – an occupied stronghold for the Russian military and potential gateway for the Ukrainian forces as they press into the eastern Luhansk region.
After the rapid progress of Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region, progress has slowed in Luhansk as the wet and cold weather moves in, writes Isabelle Khurshudyan
Two Kyiv administration buildings damaged in drones attack, city says
Two administrative buildings in Kyiv - the Ukrainian capital - were damaged on Wednesday in a drone attack, the city’s administration said.
They added that there was still no information about potential injuries or fatalities.
The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that air-defence systems shot down 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones.
They added that there were explosions in the city’s central Shevchenkivskyi district, as well as in a cluster of universities, galleries and restaurants.
Doctors from occupied city open hospital in Kyiv
A nurse wounded by a Russian sniper was spirited out wrapped in sheets. Another, sickened by the thought of working for the people who destroyed his home, sneaked out a side door and walked out through Mariupol’s shattered streets.
Doctors shed their scrubs for street clothes. And one by one, the staff of the largest hospital in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine slipped away as Russian forces seized control of the city’s center.
Months later, around 30 staff members from Mariupol’s Hospital No. 2 have reassembled in Kyiv. Along with 30 specialists from a cardiac hospital in Kramatorsk, a Donetsk city that remains under Ukraine’s control, they are opening a pared-down version of a public hospital to help displaced Ukrainians in need of care.
A team of doctors and nurses who fled Mariupol as Russian forces closed in on their hospital are starting up a new medical center in the Ukrainian capital to serve people displaced by the war
Another drone shot down, air raid sirens still on
Ukrainian air defence has shot down another drone this morning, the Kyiv city military administration said today, taking the total number of Iranian Shahed aerial artillery downed to 11.
Authorities have kept the air raid sirens on, hours after it first went off around 5.30am.
Russia has attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 drones this morning, the country’s air force said today after coming under another attack.
These drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Azov sea, officials said.
